First look of Professor X and Magneto in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

SAN DIEGO – Rumor has it that director Bryan Singer is planning on wowing the crowd Saturday afternoon when he previews footage from “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” 20th Century Fox is doing their best to build up the excitement in the meantime. New images leaked today the film’s official tumblr page of cast members from the film including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Omar Sy as Bishop and Daniel Cudmore in his non-metallic form of Colossus.

To find out what Beast (Nicholas Hault) and Havok (Lucas Til) look like, check out the images on SuperHeroHype. Kudos to Comic Book Movie for finding the images first.

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" won't hit theaters until next summer, but Singer and a number of cast members will reveal themselves in Hall H on Saturday, July 20.