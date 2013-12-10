First look: Robert Downey Jr. in ‘The Judge’

Warner Bros. has released brand new images from some of their 2014 offerings, and Robert Downey Jr. leads the pack in a decidely nono-superpowered role.

The “Iron Man” star shares a serious-looking encounter with Hollywood legend Robert Duvall in the below still from “The Judge.”

RDJ plays a hotshot lawyer who goes home for his mother’s funeral, where he finds that his estranged father is suspected of murder despite being a locally respected judge.

Vera Farmiga, Vincent D”Onofrio, Dax Shepard, Jeremy Strong, and Billy Bob Thornton also star in the film from director David Dobkin (“Wedding Crashers”). It opens October 10, 2014.

It’s cold outside, but Colin Farrell and Jessica Brown Findlay heat things up in this new still from “Winter’s Tale,” the directorial debut of “A Beautiful Mind” screenwriter Akiva Goldsman.

The romantic fantasy boasts a huge cast which also includes Will Smith and “Beautiful Mind” co-stars Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

Finally, you won’t see the titular Japanese monster in the following pic, but you get a closer look at the human stars of the upcoming reboot of “Godzilla.” “Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston plays the scientist father of a military man, played by “Kick-Ass” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

“Godzilla,” which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn and Sally Hawkins, opens May 16, 2014.