First Look: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are golden in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’

#Robert Pattinson
01.16.11 8 years ago 9 Comments

Just in time for a busy Golden Globes Sunday, Summit Entertainment released the first official image from “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” featuring series stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.  For followers of the franchise, the photo depicts a very special moment in the relationship between newlyweds Edward and Bella.  Perhaps more appropriate for a Valentine’s Day reveal?  You be the judge.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” opens nationwide on Nov. 18, 2011.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Pattinson
TAGSBREAKING DAWNkristen stewartRobert PattinsonTHE TWILIGHT SAGA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP