First Look: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are golden in ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn’

Just in time for a busy Golden Globes Sunday, Summit Entertainment released the first official image from “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” featuring series stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. For followers of the franchise, the photo depicts a very special moment in the relationship between newlyweds Edward and Bella. Perhaps more appropriate for a Valentine’s Day reveal? You be the judge.
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” opens nationwide on Nov. 18, 2011.
OMFG! THAT IS SO not what I care about. Why did I click this link? Why am I posting? This series is dumb. Kristin Stewart is emo hawt.
Methinks the lady doth protest too much.
He’s such a scrawny wuss. I have no idea what people see in this character or the actor who portrays him.
Hmm I notice the only people that commented on this so far are haters.If youu don’t like it don’t waste youur time commenting on something youu don’t like. Anyways, can’t wait to see the movie! Love youu Rob<3
i so agree with you. BTW i also cant wait to see the movie :)
Looks like he’s nailing her corpse. Which is fitting.
Write a comment…
the only corpses here are those who are not able to appreciate the beauty of this amazing picture. some of us have nothing to do in their lives. “why did i click this link? why am i posting?”..LOL..maybe because you wish it were you….
Picture of Edward and Bella as newly weds reminds me so much of the 1969 Romeo and Juliet movie…wow! Can’t wait to see this one!