First Look: Taylor Lautner keeps his shirt on in ‘Breaking Dawn’

04.28.11 7 years ago

Summit Entertainment revealed the first image of Taylor Lautner from “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” today and, surprisingly, the usually bare Jacob appears with his shirt on. 

With over a year between the last “Twilight” blockbuster, “Eclipse,” and the first “Breaking Dawn,” Summit has done a good job of trying to keep the franchise on the down low a bit to avoid burnout with the hardcore and casual fans of the series.  As Summer is upon us, the film has officially wrapped and six months until “Dawn” opens, imagery and story breaks are finally ready to begin.  EW, a magazine that would likely alternate between “Glee” and “Twilight” covers every week if it could, gets the first major sneak peeks including two new photos from “Dawn” and exclusive covers featuring stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson or Lautner. 

More photos are promised soon, but In the meantime, enjoy this running barefoot in the rain shot of Lautner below.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” opens nationwide on Nov. 18.

