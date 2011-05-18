First Look: ‘The Muppets’ are headed your way in new teaser poster

No one is more excited than the HitFix crew for the long awaited return of “The Muppets” to the big screen. Unfortunately, the film’s new teaser poster, which debuted today, has us a little confused. The image of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo and Animal walking toward the viewer is great and iconic. The tagline, however, “They’re Closer Than You Think” has us stumped. The Muppets are…closer than you think because the movie is opening in November? The Muppets are…closer than you think because…? We’ll just have to trust Disney on this one.

In any event, the comedy (with an appropriate number of new and classic songs) stars Jason Segal and Amy Adams with rumored cameos from everyont from Zach Galifianakis to Ricky Gervais to Katy Perry. And don’t be surprised if it’s one of the biggest hits of the upcoming holiday season.

“The Muppets” opens nationwide on Nov. 23.