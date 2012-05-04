First Look: ‘True Blood’ welcomes Chris Meloni, Scott Foley and new Vampires

05.04.12 6 years ago

Just in time for the weekend, HBO has released a slew of new images from the upcoming fifth season of “True Blood” including some new cast members better known for their previous TV shows. Christopher Meloni (“Law and Order: SVU”)  and Scott Foley (“Felicity, “Grey’s Anatomy”) join our familiar family of Bon Temps visitors and residents in supporting roles.  Also making her presence felt is up and coming British actress Lucy Griffiths as new vampire Nora. 

Of course, the network also provided a taste of some fan favorites such as Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgard, Anna Paquin, Nelsan Ellis, Deborah Ann Woll and the always hilarious Kristin Bauer von Straten.

Click on the gallery below to check out all the new photos.

“True Blood” returns to HBO Sunday, June 10 at 9 PM ET/PT.

