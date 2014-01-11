Watch this new trailer for the Starz series ‘Outlander’

01.11.14 5 years ago

Like big, historical drama? Period costumes; a feisty time-traveling woman and lots of beautiful scenery? Then “Outlander,” a new series based on the book series that’s set to air this summer on Starz, is right for you. Just check out this trailer and enjoy the tartan. 

