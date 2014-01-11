Like big, historical drama? Period costumes; a feisty time-traveling woman and lots of beautiful scenery? Then “Outlander,” a new series based on the book series that’s set to air this summer on Starz, is right for you. Just check out this trailer and enjoy the tartan.
Watch this new trailer for the Starz series ‘Outlander’
Liane Bonin Starr 01.11.14 5 years ago
