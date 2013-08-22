Watch: First ‘Monsters: Dark Continent’ teaser shows a world at war

Gareth Edward’s “Monsters” are back – and this time, they’ve gone global.

The first teaser for “Monsters: Dark Continent” – the sequel to Edward’s 2010 indie creature feature – has been released, and what it lacks in substance it more than makes up for in atmosphere.

Opening on the sight of two large trucks carrying alien remains through a war zone before moving its attention to a group of armed soldiers staring at something just off-screen, the moody one-minute clip may not show us much, but it nevertheless offers a tantalizing glimpse of a world gone mad.

Taking place seven years after the events of the first film – during which time the “monster epidemic” has spread across the world – “Monsters: Dark Continent” centers on Noah (Johnny Harris), a soldier on a mission to terminate a fellow recruit who has gone rogue in the heart of monster country. Directed by Tom Green and executive-produced by Edwards (who has since gone on to bigger monsters as the director of next year’s “Godzilla” reboot) and original star Scoot McNairy, the film doesn’t yet have a release date in the U.S.

Check out the teaser below, then vote in the poll below to let us know whether you’re interested in seeing “Monsters: Dark Continent” when it comes out.

