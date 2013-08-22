Watch: First ‘Monsters: Dark Continent’ teaser shows a world at war

08.22.13 5 years ago

Gareth Edward’s “Monsters” are back – and this time, they’ve gone global.

The first teaser for “Monsters: Dark Continent” – the sequel to Edward’s 2010 indie creature feature – has been released, and what it lacks in substance it more than makes up for in atmosphere.

Opening on the sight of two large trucks carrying alien remains through a war zone before moving its attention to a group of armed soldiers staring at something just off-screen, the moody one-minute clip may not show us much, but it nevertheless offers a tantalizing glimpse of a world gone mad.

Taking place seven years after the events of the first film – during which time the “monster epidemic” has spread across the world – “Monsters: Dark Continent” centers on Noah (Johnny Harris), a soldier on a mission to terminate a fellow recruit who has gone rogue in the heart of monster country. Directed by Tom Green and executive-produced by Edwards (who has since gone on to bigger monsters as the director of next year’s “Godzilla” reboot) and original star Scoot McNairy, the film doesn’t yet have a release date in the U.S.

Check out the teaser below, then vote in the poll below to let us know whether you’re interested in seeing “Monsters: Dark Continent” when it comes out.
 

Around The Web

TAGSGareth EdwardsMonsters 2Monsters sequelMonsters: Dark Continent

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP