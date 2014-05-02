Starz’s first full ‘Outlander’ trailer teases timeless romance

After January's Television Critics Association press tour panel for Starz's adaptation of “Outlander,” I lamented that we hadn't been given copies of Diana Gabaldon”s bestselling novel for background.
I arrived home a day later and a copy of “Outlander” had arrived at my door, appearing from nowhere as if it had made contact with a mysterious standing stone circle after and even more mysterious pagan ritual.
Doer of due diligence that I am, I promptly made my way through the book, which sometimes impressed me with its historical depth and sometimes perplexed me with harlequin-style kinkiness. That is to say: I get why the “Outlander” series is as darned popular as it is, but I can't say that I'm planning on continuing with reading the series. But maybe I will? I'm certainly curious as to how Ronald D. Moore is planning on adapting “Outlander,” both the aforementioned kinkiness — lines between BDSM and assault are blurred in ways that aren't so much my flavor of romance — and also in terms of plotting that is rather “deliberate” to use a kind word — an awful lot of time is spent on horses marching between locations, making full use of the slower pace of the world circa 1743.
Starz released the first full “Outlander” trailer on Friday (May 2) and it offered only limited clarity. For one thing, the 1:15 trailer is half-set in 1945, giving a skewed perspective for people who don't know that that part of the story will probably be done within 30 minutes of the pilot, unless Moore wants fans to get really impatient. And fans will get really impatient, because having only seen a little footage and having seen him in person, I think fans are going to be very, very happy with Sam Heughan as Jamie, though it's possible audiences are going to be looking for more than rugged ginger swagger and a Scottish accent. I also think I'm down with Caitriona Balfe, though I have to admit that I had less of a sense of who Claire Randall is after reading the book, largely because Diana Gabaldon is much much more interested in having Claire talk about Jamie and his burliness than get especially introspective about herself.
The trailer, if I'm being honest, kinda makes “Outlander” look a bit like “Turn” and since it's nothing like “Turn,” that's probably not ideal. I can't tell if that's part of Starz's attempt to convince men that they might still want to watch? Pushing Ronald Moore's name a bit harder might help there, but I'm not sure if even that's the ticket.
Of course, there's already a core audience that knows “Outlander” isn't “Turn” and they'll have made the most of those seconds of yearning glimpses between Jamie and Claire, but I'd like to think I speak for EVERY “Outlander” reader when I say: Would it have killed them to include Sam Heughan calling Claire “Sassanach” at least once? Because I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that 95% of the success or failure of “Outlander” is going to rest on whether or not Heughan sounds ridiculous saying “Sassanach.”
Am I wrong?
Thus far, all we know about “Outlander” is that it's premiering on Starz this summer.
Check out the trailer:
What'd you think of the trailer? And do I need to read any of the subsequent books?
It’s peaked my interest to check out the Outlander book series, am hoping its more historical related and not Harlequin romance like.
The first book in the series is a little confused, as it was something Diana G. (aka Writer_DG, aka Dr. Diana Gabaldon (a hard-science Ph.D.) threw together for fun – it was NEVER intended to be published! But it was such a hit on the Compuserve forums, that she soon found herself w/a three book contract!
So her first book is a little uneven, as she was just an amateur throwing an interesting story together – not being a pro, (and not intending to publish) she didn’t see any particular reason to stick to any one genre or another. This has led to a LOT of confusion for the marketing folks!
Outlander is NOT a “Harlequin-style” Romance. It’s also not REALLY science fiction OR fantasy (the time-travel was just a plot device she used because (honestly) she just wasn’t a trained novelist, and couldn’t get her character development to make any sense). But it went on to become an integral part of the story. I view them as Historical Drama.
But for the second and succeeding books, you start to see the REAL talents of Dr. G. – she is a superb researcher, and her books could be used as Uni-level textbooks for Colonial-era Medical Science, Military Science, Political Science, Botany, & etc. They are VERY entrancing, and generally when you start reading, you loose track of time and others need to remind you to eat! :-P
Is this book ultimately a romance “yes”
Is this book Historical based fiction “yes”
Is this book Harlequin style writhing “NO”
Is this series worth reading “YES!!”
This series will be one of the best series you will ever read. To prove this to you this series has become this successful by WORD OF MOUTH ONLY!!
You will not be sorry you read this series.
So far every article I’ve read on Starz Outlander has been written by someone who is obviously ignorant about the content of the books. This is by far the worst one.
Nah, I’ve seen worse – when they describe it as a Sci-fi/Fantasy story where the young chief of a Scottish Clan goes time-travelling, I kinda need to find something else to read! :-D
Chloe – The article VERY clearly says the amount of the series that I’ve read. I’m not even slightly ignorant on that book and I’m utterly ignorant of the rest and make no claims otherwise.
Sorry this was somehow the worst article you read.
-Daniel
I suppose that I can’t argue with the author’s view since it is, after all, his opinion. I will just say that there are several million readers who strongly disagree with the negative comments he made. I strongly recommend that you read the rest of the series, sir. I also recommend that you google “How to speak Outlander” and you can see that Sam Heughan does not sound the least bit ridiculous saying Sassanach. I venture to say that almost every Outlander fan that has seen the trailer has also seen these little clips as well. Ms Gabaldon might not have been a polished writer for her first book but she surely knows how to tell a great, sweeping saga and I, for one, cannot wait until the series debuts to see Outlander come to life.
Not really in context but:
[www.youtube.com]
So, ridiculous or not?
Not bad! Thanks, Sonia!
I feel much better now, even if I’m still the most ignorant writer ol’ Chloe up there has read…
-Daniel
I read Outlander about 20 years ago and I have no beef with your article. I just re-read it a couple of months ago and it was still fun but a different experience.
Also, Starz has this funny thing they are doing with “Speak Outlander,” and the first one was “Jamie” saying, “Sassenach.” Oh, it works!
Hmm. Don’t consider it the _worst_ review by far but I do question the use of BDSM to describe it. I’ll be the first to admit there are some hard to take scenes in the book but they are all in the interest of plot and not just to titillate. Also, I have always considered that BDSM implies pleasure and enjoyment from both parties and none of the more violent scenes had that IMHO.
I hope you do continue to read more of the series as I agree with another poster that the actual writing continues to improve as Diana further hones her craft.
I also see that someone has pointed you to the ‘How to Speak Outlander’ videos. I have no complaints with how Sam says Sassenach. More importantly to me, Sam seems to be able to convey the necessary wry humor that will be essential to establishing Jamie Fraser’s character.
I really hope you enjoy the series!
Mandy – I understand that I chose certain words to describe things that fans of the book would take exception to, but I was just giving my own perception of things that I know read differently if/when you’re more/entirely invested in the book/series.
All I can give is my own perspective and I had a choice between making that perspective “utterly ignorant” and “trying to at least *partially* understand something that I know is a genuinely phenomenon, even if I wasn’t engulfed in the phenomenon myself.” That’s why I made sure that I read at least one of the books and that’s why comments like Chloe’s above are so irksome. Until I’ve read all of the books and novellas I understand that I’ll never be “fully informed,” but I’d like to think that anything in this dinky little article that’s “ignorant” is actually just “a different of literary interpretation/appreciation.” I can totally deal with the latter. Reasonable minds can differ.
And, honestly, I would certainly read another book or two in the series (or more, depending on how I felt from there) if the stack of books on my nightstand weren’t so darned huge. It’s not a small commitment that fans of the book have made. Don’t think I don’t respect that.
-Daniel
Yes you should read the rest of the books and there novellas because its a great big world out there and Outlander is just the center :)
I get your point. The first time I read Outlander I was taken away from my comfort zone. I actually stopped reading it more than once, but then I was curious and moved on.
The second book started more disconcertingly still and then… I fell in love with the series as I hadn’t since Lord of the Rings, and that’s a long time ago.
Have re-read all of them quite a few times since and love them more each time (including the audiobooks which are fantastic).
And each time there are so many scenes capable of making me “feel” the story. it’s an emotional roller-coaster every single time!
So I became a devoted fan, using FB, Twitter and following #Outlander groups and eagerly waiting for Book 8 (preordered!) and the TV series!
Not quite my usual self.
I do hope the TV series is a success, because I want it to run many seasons. Producers, writers and cast seem to be doing a great job.
If I had to describe the books I’ll say that the romance is unforgettable because they’re more real than any novel I’ve read, with all their virtues and faults. Claire and Jamie are both very strong characters but not flawless.
Action? Yes! Violence? According to the times and not excessive (Ageons less than GoT) Sex? Some of the best I’ve read (and not necessarily too explicit). Historical fiction? Loved it!
Sci-fi? There are quite a few fantastic scenes in the books. Sometimes the contrast with the realistic parts of the story may baffle you. I’m personally OK with that.
Maybe fans’ enthusiasm like mine feeds skeptics… But I’ve watched and read and been disappointed with so many overrated trash stories idolized by critics and media that I do hope this time fan’s opinion does count and that the series is a success.
Needless to say I’d recommend you keep on reading the books…
I have not heard of the Outlander book or series before this but when I saw time travel, Scotland, hunky Scotsman all I could think of was “Harlequin Highlander”. The books sound pretty interesting regarding the historic descriptions but I’m not sure this time-travel-romance story line appeals to me. But if they can work in Adrian Paul, Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery as guest stars – I’m in. Makes me really wonder why Ron D. Moore had an interest in this project.
Because Ron Moore loves the story. He has said as much. As The author, Diana Gabaldon says, “pick up the book and read 3 pages, if you aren’t interested enough to continue I’ll give you a dollar”. No Harlequin Highlander here. I wouldn’t have invested the time I have in these books if that were all they are.
They are not harlequin. They are very well written.
I rather like these books. The _deliberate_ pace in the first sets up a roller coaster ride of politics, intrigue, battles, and yes, love. The heart is a love story, with everything that implies, but it is not a Happily- Ever – After hearts and roses sort of thing.
It’s a Romance in the best Alexander Dumas sense.
As an Outlander fan…actually, yeah. I think you’re wrong on a lot of points.
1. Sam Heughan says “Sassenach” beautifully. He is, after all, a native-born Scot, but besides that, I would direct you (as others here have) to the “How to Speak Outlander” videos.
2. Harlequin Romance? No. Romance, yes, but Harlequin-style? No. Yes, there is a love story at the core of these books, but the resemblance between Outlander and a Harlequin Romance (I must have read a dozen of them in my teens) ends there. Outlander and its sequels are rich with meticulously researched history, geography, 18-century science and medicine, Scottish legend and mythology, historical literature, and in the later books, enough actual science to flesh out a plausible-sounding theory as to how certain people are able to travel through those stones. Dr. Gabaldon, after all, is by training an actual research scientist. With a Ph.D.
3. BDSM? There is one violent, disturbing scene of sadism near the end of the novel that is certainly NOT intended, nor can be interpreted, as titillation, as is the case with BDSM books. And as you know, that scene is not between Jamie and Claire. Other than that, there are a couple of scenes of what could be classified as angry or rough sex, but “rough sex” is not BDSM. Certainly many of us garden-variety suburban occasionally have angry sex, but we do not practice BDSM, which is a lifestyle.
4. IMO, those early scenes with Frank are necessary to establish for the audience the sharp contrast between her happy, safe 20th-century life and the danger-fraught one she falls into.
Definitely worth reading!
This is very historical and very enjoyable. It is worth reading the whole series.