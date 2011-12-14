B-

First official ‘Prometheus’ poster arrives online

#Ridley Scott #Prometheus #Michael Fassbender #Idris Elba #Charlize Theron
12.14.11 7 years ago

The first official teaser poster for “Prometheus” does just what it was intended to do – tease – while giving us the foreboding tagline “The Search For Our Beginning Could Lead To Our End”. Uh-oh…

Visually, the new one-sheet is somewhat reminiscent of the poster for “Alien” – which Scott also directed and which “Prometheus” will function as something of a prequel to (just how much it will tie in to the former remains to be seen) – but ironically, it’s actually more evocative of the DVD cover for “Aliens” director James Cameron’s 1989 submarine sci-fi “The Abyss” Special Edition, with its lone female figure surrounded by a glow of light.

It’s hard, quite honestly, to judge a poster that gives us so little to chew on, but I can’t help but think – as demonstrated by my above examples – that it somehow feels….well, a little bit unoriginal. I am intrigued by that enormous head-monument, however (has the interstellar space crew arrived at Mount Rushmore?).

As a huge fan of the “Alien” franchise, of course (yes, I even liked “3” and “Resurrection”), the Fox marketing team could’ve put out an all-black teaser poster with the word “Prometheus” composed in white Times New Roman font and I probably still would’ve gotten excited.

My grade for the one-sheet: “B-“. After viewing the full poster below, be sure and rate if for yourself at top left!

 “Prometheus” is slated for release on June 8, 2012. The film stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba and Guy Pearce.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ridley Scott#Prometheus#Michael Fassbender#Idris Elba#Charlize Theron
TAGSCHARLIZE THERONGUY PEARCEIDRIS ELBAMICHAEL FASSBENDERNOOMI RAPACEPROMETHEUSPrometheus posterRidley Scott

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP