First official ‘Prometheus’ poster arrives online

The first official teaser poster for “Prometheus” does just what it was intended to do – tease – while giving us the foreboding tagline “The Search For Our Beginning Could Lead To Our End”. Uh-oh…

Visually, the new one-sheet is somewhat reminiscent of the poster for “Alien” – which Scott also directed and which “Prometheus” will function as something of a prequel to (just how much it will tie in to the former remains to be seen) – but ironically, it’s actually more evocative of the DVD cover for “Aliens” director James Cameron’s 1989 submarine sci-fi “The Abyss” Special Edition, with its lone female figure surrounded by a glow of light.

It’s hard, quite honestly, to judge a poster that gives us so little to chew on, but I can’t help but think – as demonstrated by my above examples – that it somehow feels….well, a little bit unoriginal. I am intrigued by that enormous head-monument, however (has the interstellar space crew arrived at Mount Rushmore?).

As a huge fan of the “Alien” franchise, of course (yes, I even liked “3” and “Resurrection”), the Fox marketing team could’ve put out an all-black teaser poster with the word “Prometheus” composed in white Times New Roman font and I probably still would’ve gotten excited.

My grade for the one-sheet: “B-“. After viewing the full poster below, be sure and rate if for yourself at top left!

“Prometheus” is slated for release on June 8, 2012. The film stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba and Guy Pearce.