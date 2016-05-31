Here’s Your First Look at the Cast of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

#Harry Potter
05.31.16 2 years ago

The only things certain in life are death, taxes, and that the Harry Potter fandom will continue forever. The first preview of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two (is there any other kind of child in the Harry Potter world?) begins in a week and, in anticipation, Pottermore released the first look at Harry, Ginny, and Albus Potter.

Cursed Child is set 19 years after Deathly Hallows, with Harry now a father and an employee at the Ministry of Magic. The play will not only focus on Harry”s life but also on youngest son Albus Severus Potter, who is saddled with the family”s dense legacy. But let”s get to what really matters: photos of Harry Potter 2.0.

Jamie Parker as Harry Potter (Credit: Pottermore)

 

Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter (Credit: Pottermore)

Sam Clemmett as Albus Severus Potter (Credit: Pottermore)

Throughout the week, Pottermore will be releasing more images of the cast. 

