First poster revealed for Seth Rogen and James Franco assassination comedy ‘The Interview’

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen have become a major force for good in film comedy over the last decade, and after their co-directing debut, “This Is The End,” it would be fair to say that they are the all-purpose package. They write, they direct, they produce, and Seth's a bona-fide movie star.

Some of the best chemistry Seth has ever had with a co-star was with James Franco, so it's good to see the two of them working together as well. I had no idea what “The Interview” was about the first few times I heard it mentioned, and for some reason, I thought it was about a job interview. Turns out, it sounds like a truly weird concept that could yield a fantastic movie. In it, Rogen and James Franco play guys who are recruited by the CIA to go to North Korea, pose as journalists, and assassinate Kim Jong Un.

That's a description that absolutely makes me want to see the film immediately, but even if I hadn't been sold right away, the new poster is so great that I can't believe it's for a real studio release. Studios don't take chances on the posters for the most part, but this one looks amazing.

The art style is perfect, suggesting a political propaganda poster from WWII. Seth and Evan seem fairly unstoppable these days, especially coming off the spring hit “Neighbors,” which has made back something like 130,000 its budget.

Looking good so far, guys.

“The Interview” arrives in theaters October 10, 2014.

