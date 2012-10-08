First Reaction: Daniel Day-Lewis is mesmerizing in Spielberg’s fantastic ‘Lincoln’

NEW YORK – On Monday night, the New York Film Festival held their second (apparently now annual) ‘Secret Screening.’ Last year, at the first such screening, audiences were treated to Martin Scorsese’s then merely award contender “Hugo,” this year they got a look at Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “Lincoln.”
Rather than taking on Abraham Lincoln’s life as a whole, the majority of the movie looks at the time after his reelection but before his second inauguration. It is during this time that Lincoln opted to push for the 13th Amendment to our Constitution and ban slavery – an idea that wasn’t hugely popular, but in which Lincoln (as seen here) fervently believed.
Introducing the film at the festival, Spielberg repeatedly promised that the work (one that has taken years to put together) was still unfinished. However, after having seen the film, it is hard to imagine that he will be making many more substantive changes (find a few better matching shots between cuts? shorten the ending?). My initial reaction is that the film is a fantastic triumph, one destined for awards glory this year.
A surefire player throughout the upcoming awards season, “Lincoln” seems like one of those films where everything comes together in the right way at the right time. Everything about the film is an incredible balancing act – it manages to be dark and yet lighthearted, it offers up both the personal and the political (regularly mixing them), and it questions whether you can do bad in order to do good. It walks a tightrope without ever falling.
Throughout his career, Daniel Day-Lewis has given us a number of memorable characters, and his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln is one of the best. Abraham Lincoln was a storyteller and throughout the film, the Lincoln we see offers up a huge number of stories to anyone who will listen (and sometimes to those who won’t). The stories are funny, but always arrive at a deeper truth about the situation at hand. More importantly though for the audience, watching Day-Lewis tell these tales is mesmerizing – the film could almost work as a one-man show with Lincoln giving everyone’s point of view and constantly interjecting his own.
It is more than just the soliloquies though which makes this portrayal of the 16th President compelling, it is in the way Day-Lewis carries himself as Lincoln. No one would argue the great weight placed on the President’s shoulders during the Civil War, and no one would suggest that Lincoln’s home life was particularly easy or happy, and those upsets are right there in the sloped shoulders and shuffling steps offered on screen. There remains a great strength within the President’s body and when he needs to rise up to his full height and offer it, he does, but even when he is shuffling along, Lincoln’s might is still evident.
Surrounding Day-Lewis is a large number of more than capable actors including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sally Field, James Spader, Jared Harris, Tommy Lee Jones, and David Strathairn. Field’s portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln-a woman with a great deal of troubles all her own-is strong. It feels somewhat over the top on occasion, but mostly she is simply overshadowed by Day-Lewis’ President.
Not to take anything away from the other members of the supporting cast, but Tommy Lee Jones’ performance as Thaddeus Stevens proves truly exceptional. Jones presents Stevens as a man conflicted about whether he needs to follow his beliefs (everyone, regardless of color, is equal) or whether he needs to play politics and disavow some of them to achieve a greater good.
One of the most memorable sequences in the movie takes place in the House of Representatives when Stevens is asked whether black people are truly equal in all ways or just equal under the law. In an effort to not lose votes, nor what popular support exists for the Amendment, he holds back and declares them equal under the law. It is a huge win for the 13th Amendment as a piece of legislation and a terrible loss for what’s right.
A good portion of the movie is also devoted to the attempts of the President and Secretary of State William Seward (Strathairn)’s attempts to cajole lame duck Democrats to vote for the Amendment. There is a whole lot of wheeling and dealing that takes place and much of it is distasteful even if it’s done in amusing fashion (Spader’s WN Bilbo takes the lead here).
Here again we are offered up the choice between that which is wholly right and that which will manage to accomplish the greatest good. Kushner’s screenplay, while it casts Lincoln as an unquestionable hero, asks how far can a hero go in the service of what is right. It is a question not easily sorted out and one for which the film hesitates to give an unequivocal answer. Stevens’ answer in the House is exactly what Lincoln wanted Stevens to say, but it isn’t a choice with which “Lincoln” necessarily agrees.
A long movie-it”s over 2 hours and 25 min. -“Lincoln” manages to leave one wanting more, but still a mite disappointed with its ending. The vote on the 13th Amendment is the film’s climax but not its conclusion. It is almost as though Spielberg felt compelled to include the end of Lincoln’s life in the movie even if it didn’t quite fit into the story being told.
What does, however, fit beautifully is Janusz Kaminski’s cinematography. The sets and costumes are wonderful and Kaminski’s cinematography brings it all to life. For his part, John Williams has delivered a good, if not terribly memorable, score. It may meld with what is happening during the movie, but it may not stick with audiences afterwards
“Lincoln” is a war film and a political drama; a story of personal tragedy and triumph; it is beautiful to look at and at times horrible to see; and although in a Q&A at the festival Steven Spielberg said he had asked for the film to be released after this year’s election, it is a tale of politics from 150 years ago that is just as relevant today.
Although technically screened as a work in progress, “Lincoln” is shaping up to be one of Spielberg’s best.
“Lincoln” opens nationwide on Nov. 9.
What? A Spielberg fim running on long after it ought to have finished? Shocking!
I cannot think of a single Spielberg film were that was actually true.
Hook comes to mind. That should have ended before the school production of Peter Pan in the beginning of the film. Maybe even sooner.
Im guessing if the movies not finished, then the score is probly still in the works
I think the film is being over praised tonight. I enjoyed it. It’s better than War Horse but not as good as Tintin. Spielberg finally showed some restraint, especially when it comes to using overly emotional John Williams cues. The script was sharp and Tommy Lee Jones gets better with age. Unfortunately it loses quite a bit of steam towards the end and certain character were not developed enough (JGL, Jared Harris).
You know, I hear this often, the praise of Tintin over War Horse. But I barely remember what that film was about. I enjoyed it at the time, mostly for its technical aspects and several key sequences. But that film evaporated from my memory almost immediately. Just my personal recollection.
I don’t remember too much of the plot details myself just that they were all looking for a map I believe? I just remember it being entertaining and visually impressive.
I don’t think it loses steam so much as it takes an ill-advised detour into JGL land. I love him but his storyline feels completely perfunctory and is not integrated at all into the movie’s main thrust. I would also add that Spielberg and Kushner fall into that trap of making their African-American characters simply mouthpieces for noble sentiments and not real-life human beings. And, really, why use the great S. Epatha Merkerson to just waste her like that.
Well that is one of the reasons why it loses steam. More needed to be done with the character of Robert Todd Lincoln, especially if you’re going to cast an actor like JGL. I agree with your other points.
A really solid effort. The opening sequence had me girding for the worst — it’s a real misfire — but what quickly emerges is a remarkably restrained movie that takes a snapshot of one momentous month in America’s history and runs with it. Day-Lewis is astonishing and gets terrific support from Sally Field and Tommy Lee Jones. In the end, I handed it a B+. DDL and the make-up seem shoo-ins for nominations. I assume the picture will make the cut as well although I was amazed at how subdued it felt given that it came from Spielberg.
Yeah the opening scene was weird. I like David Oyelowo, the guy has a lot of talent and that is all he is used for?
From everything I’ve been reading, reactions, countless twitters, it seems like it’s a likely Best Pic nominee with anywhere from 8-10 other noms.
There are flat-out raves. There are declarations of wins! (DDL, TLJ, Field, Sound, etc.). There are those who think it’s great, but have some issues. And then there are a few who find it long & dull.
So, it basically got the reaction(s) I was expecting. Really looking forward to it.
I’m pleased. I was expecting grumbling along the lines of War Horse. So the reaction is surpassing my expectations somewhat.
If War Horse can get nominated for Best Picture, Lincoln seems a very safe bet for nominations. I agree.
I don’t see DDL winning for this. While it’s a great performance, it’s also a very quiet one. A remarkable 180 really from There Will Be Blood. So, with two statues already in his trophy case — and with Joaquin gesticulating and scowling up a storm, not to mention the very great John Hawkes still to come — I think the Academy will take a pass on handing him #3 just yet. But he will certainly be in the mix and — when you’re DDL and invited to the ball — anything can certainly happen.
I agree with Robert: He’s not winning for this. He just won a 2nd and I doubt they’d give him a 3rd for a biopic. Even if it’s better than one like, say, “Invictus”, I don’t think it’ll rally the passion and momentum that a riveting performance like Phoenix’s or a well-respected/long-overdue-for-recognition vet like Hawkes would inspire. Jones is a maybe, ’cause anything could happen in Supporting Actor, and TLJ was fantastic in “Hope Springs” as well. But Field winning is unlikely: again, she’s gotten 2 nods and won for both of them. I think her situation is one where she’ll get a nod without a win, as a token of affection from the Academy that she’s still got it. That category is likely Adams’s or Hathaway’s.
I was also at the premiere of Spielberg’s Lincoln at NYFF last night. Here are my instant thoughts: Daniel Day Lewis as expected is brilliant in as Oscar-bait of a role as there could be. Tommy Lee Jones also shines. But I hate to say it, the movie is so damn Spielberg-y. There are some nice moments of humor which was a surprise, but when the John Williams score swells and its clear the viewer is being hit over the head to ‘feel emotion’, I mostly felt ive been there, done that. Also completely agree with Lasser re: the unnecessary ending of including Lincoln’s death, especially how the death is revealed while Licoln’s annoying young son is enjoying a show at the theater..all the while pop is across town at the Ford theater. Frankly that reveal did not work AT ALL. For sure this film is worth seeing for Daniel Day Lewis’ and Lee Jones’ performances, but I have to say overall i feel a bit disappointed.
I think the ending will be one of the more hotly-debated aspects of the movie. Personally, I think the sequence works because it serves as a visual reminder of the ultimate price Lincoln paid. While we all know how this story plays out, I thought seeing it really brought everything before it into context. And the visual beauty of that sequence was without equal. It was like looking at the tableau in a painting. As far as the actual “reveal,” I didn’t mind the trick Spielberg plays on the audience but, yes, I would agree that the young actor overplays his hand.
Saw it and thought it was quite good, but it could lose about 20 minutes and be a much better film. DDL is good, but he won’t win. Right now I’d say Phoenix is the frontrunner, with performances from Washington, Hopkins and a few others still to come.
The only real chance I see of it winning anything is in the supporting actor category. Jones is really, really good. Even then, he will still have some tough competition in DiCaprio, Hoffman, etc.
I saw the screening last night, and yes, the performances of TLJ and DDL will DEFINITELY get nominated. Still, however, they do not compare at all to PSH and JP of the Master, both of whom I believe to have the STRONG ADVANTAGE thus far. The script is, yes, talky, and the story itself, though historically intriguing, plods through at times, and many supporting players are simply not given enough to do. JGL’s role as Lincoln’s edest son was completely wasted, in my opinion, and I fault the script for this. All in all, I honestly do not understand the initial raves for this film. The argument that it is a very ‘non-Spielberg’ film is not enough to make me sing the high praises. So the score isn’t stifling, the sentimentality not as typically over-cooked. This is, in NO WAY, SHAPE, or FORM, a Best Pic Winner. Mark my words. Nominations will be plenty, and I honestly expect it to win a big fat ZERO, in the end.
In Spielberg’s defense, it is awful hard not to include Lincoln’s death in a film set in the latter part of his life. I think showing those he worked with on the 13th Ammendment in mourning, as well as a nation, is important. Lincoln died as a result of his prinicipals, one the most prominent being ending slavery. I think you need to show what standing by those principals cost him.
I have no problem with it ending with his death. Besides it is hard to judge the choices of Spielberg without having seen the film itself. I am sure the ending is done well and concludes the film in the right way.
I obviously haven’t seen it, so I can’t judge how well it works, but I suspect that if he hadn’t shown Lincoln’s death there’d have been complaints about him sentimentally ending the film on a happy note just before tragedy struck.
I sincerely welcome the introspective, talky aspect of this film. The material seems to call for it so why complain when a prestigious drama actually offers more than exposition and visual effects?
It seems that the work-in-progress status means that Spielberg really cares about it absolutely the best it can be.
Damn you just brought up my anticipation for the movie. I thought War Horse was the second best film of last year, epic and grand, beautiful to look at with top notch performances, and it was very heartfelt. So if this is anything as good as War Horse(which a lot of ppl hate), I’m a happy camper.