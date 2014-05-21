First ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ filming location: Abu Dhabi

#Star Wars: Episode VII
and 05.21.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Just last week J.J. Abrams” Bad Robot released an image of the “Star Wars: Episode VII” clapboard, signaling that filming had begun. The big question, though, was where?

As it turns out, Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is the first location for the eagerly anticipated sequel, reportedly doubling at Tatooine. Tunisia was previously used for scenes on Luke Skywalker”s home planet, but The Hollywood Reporter contends that locale has become too dangerous.

Confirmation of the Abu Dhabi shoot arrives courtesy of twofour54, the commercial arm of the Media Zone Authority-Abu Dhabi, which announced that Abrams and crew arrived early this month. “The combination of diverse desert landscapes and an extensive production infrastructure provide the perfect formula for the movie ensuring the shoot is going smoothly and on schedule,” the press release states.

Opening Dec. 18, 2015, “Star Wars: Episode VII” features a cast that includes franchise veterans Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker, joined by newcomers John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and Max von Sydow

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Episode VII
TAGSAbu DhabiJJ ABRAMSSTAR WARS EPISODE 7STAR WARS: EPISODE VIITattooineTUNISIAunited arab emirates

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP