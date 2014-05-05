First trailer for ‘Gotham’ series teases early versions of Batman icons

“I love this city… and I see it going to hell.”
I don't get it.
It feels like they really want to make a Batman show, but they can't make a Batman show because the feature film division has dibs. So here we are with another prequel that I can't imagine is going to tell us anything we actually need to know about these characters except that… sigh… they are all connected.
I wasn't actively rolling my eyes until they got to the big finish and started showing Catwoman, The Riddler, Batman, Poison Ivy, and Penguin, and at that point, I just found it irritating. When I was hanging out with a number of genre-loving friends lately, they were talking about how it feels like the geeks have won pop culture and right now we're all taking our victory lap. Looking at “Gotham” or “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” I'm not sure I feel like a winner. I feel like an aggressively targeted demographic, certainly, but I don't want two hour movies that are simply there to sell me more two hour trailers a few years from now, and I don't want a prequel to every single story I like.
Here's the trailer. Judge for yourself.
I already see people on Twitter saying they can't wait to watch this, and I feel the exact opposite. I feel like I could go the rest of my life and never tune into this and never miss a thing. What really bugs me, more than anything else, is that they had a chance to make this show over a decade ago. “Bruce Wayne” was the idea before “Smallville” happened, and they had a rock solid pilot script. And if they had made “Bruce Wayne,” we wouldn't have a show where they're going to have to tap dance around ever showing these characters actually get to the destination that we already know is in store for them.
Just typing that makes me hate this show. I repeat. I don't get it.
If you do, “Gotham” makes its premiere on Fox this fall.
Have to agree with you Drew. The premise of Gotham just seems contrived and banal; Gordon is enough to carry a series given the right circumstances, but this just seems like a Lucas-esque way to shoehorn in a bunch of characters and call it a prequel.
Would have much rather seen a Batman Beyond live action series or hell, even a movie. This article had the right idea but obviously they would have to grab different actors for a TV series:
[www.adventuresinpoortaste.com]
Contrived and banal as your broadcasted comment…. Remember an ounce of pretentiousness is worth a pound of manure… Bring your wheel barrel…
I agree 100% with you, Drew.
It’s “Anakin made C-3PO” all over again. It’s unnecessary, it’s just a little ridiculously, coincidentally convenient in a lot of ludicrous ways…
… yet, I’ll probably watch it. And then if it gets really bad, I’ll probably hate-watch it as I am pretty sure I am doing doing SHIELD.
On the other end of the spectrum from Gotham is Arrow.
They’re beholden to NOTHING. Though, I really want the Arrow world to exist in Man of Steel’s universe.
But back to my first point: They can tell exactly the stories they want to tell in Arrow without worrying about painting themselves into a corner.
This being a DC property, I don’t think Gotham will be able to play loose and fast with the “rules” like Bryan Fuller has done with Hannibal. I mean… have you SEEN what Fuller is doing with Hannibal? (Trick question, I know y’all haven’t… and you’re all the poorer for it!)
But with Arrow, they can tweak and twist things, because the world in front of them is wide open. All they have to worry about is making the best show possible, and dammit, they are making the most fun show in all of television. Man, it feels like they burn through four years worth of story in one with Arrow. The cliffhangers, the reveals, the bat shit craziness… it’s like a living comic book. I mean, it is literally like a living comic book. The closest we’ve actually ever seen that particular medium translated in a way that is enjoyable. (And no, for most of us, Hulk was not enjoyable)
The world in front front of Gotham is written. Bruce Wayne won’t be jumping off that roof. There is no danger there. And if he does, it looks like the tween Cat-girl will save him. Or something.
Jim Gordon won’t be dying. Any cliffhanger that ends with him being shot, we know he won’t die.
Bullock may, but none of those characters who have futures 20 years down the line in fighting against Batman… they’re all going to live.
This show could be very good. But it will always be missing tension. It will always be missing a little bit of drama.
And as Drew insinuates, it will be all the more poorer for it.
If you’re relying so heavily on the “mystery” of characters’ fates, that’s your own fault. You know Hannibal Lector isn’t going to die. You know what’s going to happen in the future. You know in ANY PREQUEL who will and won’t die/etc. It’s about how they get to where they need to be.
But, very one on this page is an idiot, so it’s okay.
Categorically not true.
With Chilton’s death, Fuller has told us ANYTHING can happen. But I already alluded to that, so yes, there does seem to be at least one idiot here. Anthony. :-)
You clearly didn’t read the books, idiot.
You clearly didn’t read the books, idiot.
I get the sense that people are too caught up with this being a prequel when it just kinda seems to be its own thing. I’m not worrying about where it fits in to the Batman story. Sure, Bruce and Jim aren’t going to die, but if they can put together some interesting stories, that won’t have to be a plot point.
Like some others have said, it might be good or it might be bad, only time will tell. But I don’t know what the problem is with “getting it.” Jim Gordon has never really been the focus on a tv show and this gives Fox a Batman tv show without it really being a Batman tv show. So lets at least wait until the credits roll on the first episode before we start trashing it.
Anthony, did YOU read the books?
And are you even able to comprehend writing, because you are having some serious issues here.
Chilton is dead in Hannibal. BEFORE “Red Dragon,” as it were.
When I alluded to prequels existing in a closed-off world with a preset ending that must exist within the framework set up by the known future outcomes, I also mentioned that this did not include Hannibal.
Because Bryan Fuller isn’t writing his show to fit within the rules of the world set forth in the books or the films.
Chilton is dead. WAY before he was supposed to die.
When you attacked what I said, you basically reaffirmed my argument against prequels. Because Hannibal, although a prequel, isn’t playing by the “rules” which makes it exciting and suspenseful, whereas Gotham MUST play by the rules.
Are you a complete and total moron, or just when you’re acting like a tough guy on a message board?
Except it’s following the literary timeline, you illiterate twat
Oh, okay, so you have NOT read any of Harris’s novels.
That clears a lot up for the rest of us. You just have no idea of which of you speak. You’re not really a moron. You’re a blowhard. Oh, who am I kidding, you ARE a moron. And it seems, probably a bit of a misogynist. Or British, I guess.
Anyway, you see, in the “literary” timeline which you speak about like you know it but you obviously don’t, Chilton lives through Red Dragon and into Silence of the Lambs. Unlike in the film, Lecter only promises to kill Chilton, and by the novel “Hanniba’,” not the television series, it is assumed Lecter killed him.
In the television series Hannibal, which is a supposed prequel to the events of the novels or film series, Hannibal killed Chilton to frame him for the serial killings that were slowly being pointed in his (being Lecter’s) direction.
So he’s dead. Before we got to “Red Dragon.”
Which means, as I’ve now stated three times, that Fuller has injected into his show all of the things that are frequently missing from prequels: tension, drama, suspense, etc. He’s not playing by the “rules” of Harris’s novels or the films. He’s taking these characters and placing them into different situations to see what happens.
This means the show isn’t in fact a prequel, so to speak, but I guess in some ways a re-imagining.
None of that changes the fact that you keep on insinuating you’ve read the books but actually haven’t. Which is quite an odd thing to lie about.
Idiot. Moron. Misogynist. Liar.
Things aren’t looking up for you, Anthony.
Just for the record, Matt: I think there’s a possibility that Chilton is still alive, but that it’s being kept a secret in an effort to throw off Hannibal. I’m not SURE that that’s the case, but it’s certainly possible.
Drew,
Of course that’s a possibility. But would you agree to the original point, that Fuller has decided to not play by the “rules” as set forth by Harris, and that he is generally doing weird and different things with these characters, not beholden to a set-in-stone future, as say, George Lucas was with the Star Wars prequels?
That’s the point, and the point I think Drew is trying to make.
Fuller has injected drama, tension, and suspense with the proceedings in Hannibal because he’s not following through to an end game.
In Gotham… you’re not killing Jim Gordon or Bruce Wayne or Selina Kyle or Edward Nygma. We know who the disposable characters are already, because they’re the ones who will be in Batman’s life, friend or foe, 20 years from the first episode.
Donal Logue is enough to get me to watch this. I look forward to the first episode.
I’d rather have Terriers S2.
Reply to comment…
We all would, but I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for that.
Netlfix. Or Hulu. Or Xbox. Somewhere… SOMEONE is going to give us Terriers S2!!! ;-)
Me… I’m still pissed-off FOX cancelled Chicago Code. Man, both shows by Shawn Ryan, both two of the best single-season shows ever made.
I think you are overanalyzing a 2 minute trailer. It may be good, or it may not. But give it a chance. I think that too often, comic book geeks (I am one) act like we have owned the genre for too long and now we don’t want everyone else coming in to our private party. Lighten up. If it sucks, we’ll know soon enough and we can not watch it and let it die a quick death.
I’ve been a comic fan since the early 70’s and watch enough bad TV/movie renditions to know that they can really be awful. So now we have a bunch of attempts at shows and movies. Some have been really good and others have been really bad – much like the comics we all know and love.
So how about waiting until the show kicks off to judge and voice your obvious displeasure?
Hated The OC, hated Southland, and I’m sure i’ll hate anything else this guy is in…
This is gonna be like Smallville where you dont actually see the hero (batman) till the end of the series
I doubt it. Isn’t Bruce like, 10 years old? It’ll never last that long, unless they jump forward a number of years.
Plus, is this even a series? I thought it was a TV movie?
Whoever wrote this article is, deservedly, a failed journalist. Not only are you a complete buffoon, but your writing talent is nonexistent.
It’s on Fox. So it’ll have crap ratings because Fox can never just pick the right timeslot from the start and keep it there, a huge cult following who can’t be counted because they don’t watch TV shows when they air (hence bad ratings), and be canceled just like Firefly.
I don’t think the concept in and of itself is bad, just the approach. I think a Jim Gordon prequel that ignored the Rogue’s Gallery and instead featured some of the comics gangster characters (The Roman, Sal Maroni, Lew Moxon, Franco Bertinelli, et all) would have been interesting. Sort of like the Untouchables, but set in a fictional city,
I agree. even if they had just made Gotham Central that would be great too. Or a traveling location show like the proposed Bruce Wayne series mentioned above would have been great. But shrinking the world of Gotham into people that have known each other and dealt with each other since their early days kind of cheapens things. It’s like the new Spidey movies making everyone connected to OsCorp, it shrinks the world from this huge place where anything can happen to a centralized/focused spot that strains credibility.
But like Matt said, I’ll probably watch it anyway, at least at first.
The show they should be making (and seem to kinda want to be making) is Gotham Central. Or else a show actually about Gordon and not baby Bruce Wayne and his teenage rouges gallery.
Right there with you on this one, Drew. I mean, Logue and McKenzie look like they’ll give it their best, but I don’t see it being anywhere near as interesting as Bruce Wayne had potential for being.
Will someone one day do a Dick Grayson/Nightwing show? Cause that would be way more interesting.
Nope. Sorry, but I disagree, Drew. That looks pretty cool, and unless you’ve seen it or read the script, I’m gonna keep an open mind for this one. That Crime Alley moment is great.
“Bruce Wayne” had a rock solid pilot script? I can’t even comprehend how you could honestly mean that as a serious statement. When did you read it? Did you read it over a decade ago, when it was written? At the time, did you have no idea that a TV show based on a comic book could be GOOD? Or is your memory just playing tricks on you?
I have no idea how good or bad this show will turn out to be, but I can guarantee there’s no way it will turn out be anywhere near as bad as that piece of shit Bruce Wayne pilot script. That would be too incredible a feat.
“And if they had made “Bruce Wayne,” we wouldn’t have a show where they’re going to have to tap dance around ever showing these characters actually get to the destination that we already know is in store for them.”
This makes me think you literally just don’t remember what you read. The premise of that script was that the show would be a retired Alfred reocounting the events that made Bruce put on a mask. And I’m just inferring this, but I imagine the idea was that he wouldn’t become Batman until the very end of the show. So it would have shared the exact same problem you see here.
And yeah, that may be a problem. But if they approach it kind of like how Hannibal is approaching things, it could be cool.
I was indifferent about this show when it was announced and this trailer has done nothing to change my mind, much less entice me into tuning in this fall. Any show that starts up with the potential of becoming another “Smallville” (read, a show that could conceivably run far beyond its intended expiration date to the detriment of its premise) is a show I’m simply have no desire to watch.
“Smallville” (and most likely “Gotham” given the nature of network television business models) is yet another example of a show’s producers being unwilling or unable to course-correct midway through its broadcast run. Turning that program into a full-blown Superman show around season six would have spared the audience who stuck with it from having to watch them drag their collective feet for another five years, with contrivance after uninspired contrivance popping up to prevent Clark from (A) learning to fly, and (B) accepting his destiny – the latter of which I found to be the more aggravating.
In regards to a show called “Gotham,” I would vastly prefer to see it as a lavishly produced one-hour drama on HBO (much like “Game of Thrones,” but perhaps with a more family-friendly approach to content) that chronicled the exploits of a Batman in his prime; a show that could use the full riches of the character’s rogue gallery and supporting cast and spin them in new and intriguing directions without the restraint of a two hour running time and a two or three year gap between stories.
Now, that’s a show I’d be excited as hell to watch.
Concepts don’t make a show good or bad. Acting, Writing, and Directing do.
I like the *idea* of prequels, because I like stories that are about growth and change and prequels tend to be coming of age stories or stories about personal transformation. By contrast, most superhero/adventure shows are fairly shallow, confusing plot twists for character developments.
So far, it seems like they’ve done a good job with casting and a pretty good job with the art direction, costuming, etc. It’s possible that the writing will be atrocious, but that’s no more or less true than for any other show, regardless of the premise.
I think there’s potential here, while the trailer does but the Batman Rouges Gallery Babies at the forefront if they do what it seems to be, basically a noir detective thriller but with Batman stuff on the fringes, it could be interesting. Less Origins bits and more “this is our urban crime drama but if you squint you see Batman stuff”.
After initial skepticism about this show this first trailer has kinda sold me on it.
I like it quite a bit.
It looks good and has atmosphere. Of course it may end up being rubbish. But as a longtime Bat fan I will be giving it a go and hoping for the best. Hopefully it will be a good dark and gritty crime thriller which weaves in the classic characters (or versions of those characters) who we know and love.
I just hope the show is not afraid to do its own thing with the legend. I hope it doesn’t stick strictly to what has gone before and can be its own version of the story – an ‘Elseworlds’ type deal maybe. We’ll see.