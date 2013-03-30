First ‘True Blood’ Season 6 teaser features topless Alcide, bloody Bill and Rutger Hauer

After announcing a June premiere date on Friday, HBO has now released the first brief trailer for the sixth season of “True Blood.”

The “True Blood” trailer is now online and will be its HBO debut on Sunday (March 31) night immediately before the third season premiere of “Game of Thrones.” The new season will premiere on Sunday, June 16.

Based on the presence of the same blood-drenched Bill we saw in last summer’s finale, it would appear that the sixth season picks right up where we left. The trailer features Alcide ripping his shirt off, Eric dressed like a nerd, Jessica crying, Rutger Hauer cackling and talk of war. Oh and who’s the dude with the wide-brimmed hat and the facial hair who looks like a cross between Hugh Jackman in Van Helsing and Ben Kingsley as The Mandarin?

Check it out: