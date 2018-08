Fitz & The Tantrums earned a reputation for being a bit of a ’70s soul-funk revival band as they grew in popularity in 2011 and 2012. For the recordings — and for 2013 — it looks like the sextet is bringing back a little of the ’80s.

“Out of My League” is the first single from Fitz & The Tantrums’ new album “More Than Just a Dream,” and you can hear it below. The set will be out on May 7.

Now go see if you can get those “ooos” out of your head.