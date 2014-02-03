Five actors perfect for clobbering time as The Thing

(CBR) With its June 19, 2015 release date fast approaching, the creative forces behind the new “Fantastic Four” franchise have to start making some casting announcements, and fast. The film from “Chronicle” helmer Josh Trank already has one cast member possibly locked down – “Chronicle” and “That Awkward Moment” actor Michael B. Jordan might be flaming on as the Human Torch. For a split second, it looked like Josh Gad, best known for his role in “Book of Mormon” on Broadway and for voicing Olaf in Disney”s “Frozen”, would be giving Jordan”s Torch a hard time as the ever lovin” blue-eyed Thing. But as with most casting rumors, those were quickly proven to be false.

If those denial tweets aren”t actually a misdirect, then it looks like Josh Gad isn”t being fitted for blue tights and a rocky hide anytime soon. With that in mind, here are five actors who could pull off Ben Grimm”s lovable cantankerousness.