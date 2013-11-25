Five great Wolverine stories perfect for the next film

#Wolverine #The Wolverine
and 11.25.13 5 years ago 9 Comments

(CBR) After “The Wolverine” proved audiences both international and domestic are still up for more slicing and dicing Hugh Jackman action, it was a no-brainer when Fox announced that it is prepping a follow-up film with returning director James Mangold. No matter the outcome of 2014’s very apocalyptic “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Wolverine will be back for more.

But before Jackman signs on for his seventh feature length outing as Logan, the actor has gone on record with one requirement for the next sequel: “I think we’ve got a great opportunity to make something really cool,” the actor stated in an interview. “It has to be great. That’s what we’re all working toward.”

With that in mind, here are five great Wolverine stories, spanning a variety of genres, all of which are practically begging to get the Mangold/Jackman big screen treatment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#The Wolverine
TAGSFoxHUGH JACKMANJAMES MANGOLDthe wolverineWOLVERINEXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP