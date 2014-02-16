Five stories that would make an awesome Black Widow solo film

(CBR )If there”s one thing that the Marvel”s very vocal online fanbase wants, it”s a super hero movie with a female lead. Considering how successful female-led films like “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, “Frozen”, “The Heat” and “Gravity” were in 2013, Marvel has very little reason to keep their big screen efforts so male-dominated. After releasing eight films starring male heroes, it”s about time they considered diversifying their output. Thankfully Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to agree, and a recent statement made to Total Film indicates that a film starring Scarlett Johansson”s Black Widow may be close to reality.

“Widow”s part in [“Avengers: Age of Ultron”] is very big,” said Feige. “We learn more about her past and learn more about where she came from and how she became in that film. The notion of exploring that even further in her own film would be great, and we have some development work with that.” Fingers crossed that the vague “development work” statement firms up into something real. Here are five Black Widow stories that could easily form the basis of Natasha Romanoff”s first solo film adventure.