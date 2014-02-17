Five totally impractical Scarlet Witch costumes we won’t see in ‘Age of Ultron’

#Avengers
and 02.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR) After 50 years as a mainstay in Marvel”s Avengers comics, Scarlet Witch will make her film debut in 2015′s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Naturally, everyone has been wondering exactly what actress Elizabeth Olsen will look like when she assembles on the big screen alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and the rest. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her super wardrobe for the first time.

“I don”t think [director] Joss [Whedon] ever would have hired me, honestly, if he wanted me to wear those outfits,” she told Total Film (via Superhero Movie News). “I am not a professional athlete and nor am I a model. Wearing those costumes wouldn”t be fun for anyone who wasn”t those things. He already had a different idea. It respects and involves the comic book character but it”s different, more rooted.”

With that quote – and Scarlet Witch”s less-than-stellar fashion sense – in mind, here are five costumes we most likely won”t see on the big screen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSELIZABETH OLSENScarlet WitchTHE AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP