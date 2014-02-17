Five totally impractical Scarlet Witch costumes we won’t see in ‘Age of Ultron’

(CBR) After 50 years as a mainstay in Marvel”s Avengers comics, Scarlet Witch will make her film debut in 2015′s “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Naturally, everyone has been wondering exactly what actress Elizabeth Olsen will look like when she assembles on the big screen alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow and the rest. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her super wardrobe for the first time.

“I don”t think [director] Joss [Whedon] ever would have hired me, honestly, if he wanted me to wear those outfits,” she told Total Film (via Superhero Movie News). “I am not a professional athlete and nor am I a model. Wearing those costumes wouldn”t be fun for anyone who wasn”t those things. He already had a different idea. It respects and involves the comic book character but it”s different, more rooted.”

With that quote – and Scarlet Witch”s less-than-stellar fashion sense – in mind, here are five costumes we most likely won”t see on the big screen.