Just look at this video thing FKA twigs did for Google Glass

As I've noted before, it's hard to pinpoint exactly the kind of music FKA twigs makes.

And with this new video, I'm in increasing wonder of what FKA twigs even is.

The British songwriter/producer/model/dance/spirit animal directed this new promotional video “#throughglass” for Google Glass, which is soundtracked by her own songs “Video Girls” and “Glass & Patron.”

In it, dancers from searched videos appear IRL. This aren't just any music video girls. These are girls who will bring you shame about any and all of your purported “moves” that you “reserve” for the “dance floor.” Twigs brings her own. You wake up on the floor.

“Video Girls” is off of “LP1,” one of my favorites this year.