Fleetwood Mac announce 2013 reunion tour

Fleetwood Mac is hitting the road for another reunion tour.

The multi-platinum rock band has announced a round of North American dates beginning on April 4, with possible European and Australian legs to follow. Unfortunately for Mac fans hoping for something fresh from the group, however, the live shows will not (as was the case with their 2010 tour) coincide with the release of a new album.

Neverthless, says frontwoman Stevie Nicks (via statements she made to Rolling Stone): “We actually have two new Fleetwood Mac songs that I cut with Lindsey [Buckingham] two weeks ago we might play. …I had a really good time working with him for four days at his house. I got to hang out with his family and his kids, his grown up kids, and really connect with him again. We”re pretty proud of what we have done, and we”re looking at it through the eyes of wisdom now, instead of through the eyes of jealousy and resentment and anger.”

Otherwise, concertgoers can expect a reliance on the famously-contentious group’s stable of chart-topping hits that spanned from the mid 1970s into the next decade.

“We always have to play ‘Dreams,’ ‘Rhiannon,’ ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Tusk,’ ‘Big Love,’ ‘Landslide’ and all our most famous songs,” said singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. “When you’ve gone through all your must-do’s, that’s 75% of your potential setlist. I think with the other 25%, there are areas of our catalog that are more under-explored. Maybe we’ll play more songs from ‘Tusk.’ I’d also like to see an extended middle portion of the show that’s just me and Stevie. This is just me talking from the top of my head. For now, I have no particular vision of what this tour is going to be.”

Fleetwood Mac’s 2013 tour dates:

4/4 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

4/6 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

4/8 New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

4/9 Washington, DC – Verizon Center

4/11 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

4/13 Chicago, IL – United Center

4/16 Toronto, ON – The Air Canada Centre

4/18 Boston, MA – TD Garden

4/20 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

4/23 Ottawa, ON – Scotiabank Place

4/24 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

4/26 Pittsburgh, PA – CONSOL Energy Center

4/28 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Center

4/30 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

5/1 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

5/3 Little Rock, AK – Verizon Arena

5/12 Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

5/14 Saskatoon, SK – Credit Union Centre

5/15 Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

5/17 Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

5/19 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

5/20 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

5/22 San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion st San Jose

5/25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

5/26 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena

5/28 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

5/30 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center

6/1 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

6/4 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

6/5 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

6/7 Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum

6/8 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

6/10 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

6/12 Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena