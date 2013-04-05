Watch: Fleetwood Mac premieres new song ‘Sad Angel’ at tour opener

Fleetwood Mac kicked off its tour last night in Columbus, Ohio. Along with the usual hits, the veteran band debuted a new song, “Sad Angel.”

The jaunty mid-tempo track, which features Lindsey Buckingham on lead vocals,also includes, as one might imagine, features fiery guitar work from Buckingham and tasty drumming from Mick Fleetwood. We”ve embedded a live version below, but will hold off on a review until we can hear the track with better acoustics.

“Sad Angel” will be on a new Fleetwood Mac EP, according to Buckingham, who dropped the good news prior to playing the song, according to stevienicksnews.com.

The EP, which Buckingham said from stage will appear on iTunes soon, will also include “Miss Fantasy,” and the old Buckingham/Stevie Nicks tune, “Without You,” which the band also played on opening night. Buckingham told reporters in December that the band would bow two new songs – “Sad Angel” and “Miss Fantasy”- before the tour kicked off, but that didn’t happen. Better late, than never. Fleetwood Mac’s camp has not officially announced the EP.

As Nicks said in a Q&A HitFix attended Sunday night, she and Buckingham are getting along better than they have decades. “For the first time in 30 years, we”re getting a long really well. We had a little talk a year ago and he had a year to think about it. He”s understanding that it”s really good to be my friend.”

The tour travels to Philadelphia Saturday night. For a complete list of dates, go here.

Below is last night”s set list.

Second Hand News

The Chain

Dreams

Sad Angel

Rhiannon

Not That Funny

Tusk

Sisters Of The Moon

Sara

Big Love

Landslide

Never Going Back Again

Without You

Gypsy

Eyes Of The World

Gold Dust Woman

I”m So Afraid

Stand Back

Go Your Own Way

World Turning

Don”t Stop

Silver Springs

Say Goodbye