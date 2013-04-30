UPDATED: Listen to Fleetwood Mac’s EP of new songs ‘Extended Play’

Today, Fleetwood Mac unveiled a new, iTunes-exclusive EP “Extended Play,” making it the first time in 10 years the rock troupe has released new music.

The set includes fresh tracks “Sad Angel,” “It Take Time” and “Miss Fantasy,” which were written by Lindsey Buckingham and produced by Buckingham and Mitchell Froom. Plus, there’s “Without You,” a re-worked Stevie Nicks song from the Buckingham Nicks years; according to the band’s website, it was rediscovered through the power of new media, “a lost song… which had been missing and happily rediscovered when someone posted an early demo of it on YouTube.”

The Mac’s last alubm “Say You Will” dropped in 2003. The group is currently on a 48-city re-reunion tour (sans Christine McVie) with a stop in Kansas City tonight (April 30).

UPDATED: NPR has a stream of the new Fleetwood Mac EP, so you don’t have to keep hitting refresh on your YouTube search.