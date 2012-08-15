Does Flo Rida’s ‘Whistle’ blow away Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ on the Billboard Hot 100?

Flo Rida blows his whistle all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as “Whistle” dethrones Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” after nine weeks at the pinnacle.

“Maybe,” which spent more time at No. 1 than any other song this year, falls to No. 3.

“Whistle” is Flo Rida”s third No. 1, following “Low,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2008, and “Right Round,” which logged six weeks at No. 1 in 2009. So if they are any indication, “Whistle” could settle in for a long run.

Ellie Goulding”s “Lights,” which rises to No. 1 on the Airplay chart, holds at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The middle of the top 10 remains the same as last week: Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” is No. 4, Maroon 5″s “Payphone” is No. 5 and Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra is No. 6.

David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia rises one spot to No. 7, making way for the lone new entry into the top 10: fun.”s “Some Nights,” which rises three places to No. 8. Following its former No. 1, “We Are Young,” “Some Nights” is fun.”s second Top 10 entry, making the group the first rock act to have it first two singles reach the Top 10 since Daughtry in 2007, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the Top 10, Phillip Phillips” “Home” stays at No. 9 and Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been” falls from No. 7 to No. 10.

Outside of the Top 10, l Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” bows at No. 72 after only a few hours of eligibility on Monday. Look for it to soar into the top 10 next week. Also, “I Will Wait,” the first single from Mumford & Sons” new album leaps onto the chart at no. 23, making it the British folk-rock group”s highest charting single. It surpasses ” The Cave,” which topped out at No. 27 last year.