Does Flo Rida’s ‘Whistle’ blow away Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ on the Billboard Hot 100?

#Katy Perry #Taylor Swift
08.15.12 6 years ago

Flo Rida blows his whistle all the way to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as “Whistle” dethrones Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” after nine weeks at the pinnacle.

“Maybe,” which spent more time at No. 1 than any other song this year, falls to No. 3.

“Whistle” is Flo Rida”s third No. 1, following “Low,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2008, and “Right Round,” which logged six weeks at No. 1 in 2009. So if they are any indication, “Whistle” could settle in for a long run.

Ellie Goulding”s “Lights,” which rises to No. 1 on the Airplay chart, holds at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The middle of the top 10 remains the same as last week: Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” is No. 4, Maroon 5″s “Payphone” is No. 5 and Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra is No. 6.

David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia rises one spot to No. 7, making way for the lone new entry into the top 10: fun.”s “Some Nights,” which rises three places to No. 8. Following its former No. 1, “We Are Young,” “Some Nights” is fun.”s second Top 10 entry, making the group the first rock act to have it first two singles reach the Top 10 since Daughtry in 2007, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the Top 10, Phillip Phillips” “Home” stays at No. 9 and Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been” falls from No. 7 to No. 10.

Outside of the Top 10, l Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” bows at No. 72 after only a few hours of eligibility on Monday. Look for it to soar into the top 10 next week. Also, “I Will Wait,” the first single from Mumford & Sons” new album leaps onto the chart at no. 23, making it the British folk-rock group”s highest charting single. It surpasses ” The Cave,” which topped out at No. 27 last year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Taylor Swift
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100CALL ME MAYBEcarly rae jepsenDaughtryDavid Guettaellie gouldingFLO RIDAFUN.gotyeKATY PERRYmaroon 5MUMFORD AND SONSPhillip PhillipsSIATAYLOR SWIFTWhistle

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP