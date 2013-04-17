Listen: Florence + The Machine’s new song for ‘The Great Gatsby’ in full

If someone has to give Daisy Buchanan a musical voice, I”m not sure I”d choose Florence + The Machine for the gig, given “The Great Gatsby”s” quintessential Americanism, but the British group certainly brings Daisy”s intensity on “Over The Love.”

The track, featured on “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s film version of the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic seems as if it has to be from Daisy”s perspective. The dramatic track features all the hallmarks of a F+ TM tune so much so it”s a little cliche at this point, dramatic, swelling music; big tribal drums, Florence Welch”s tremulous, pearl-clutching vocal about love, chanting… Maybe it will grow on me.

We now have full versions of a two songs from the Jay-Z-curated soundtrack, which drops May 7: “Over The Love,” and Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock’s “A Little Party…”

You can now hear snippets of all of the other songs on the soundtrack embedded below Flo + The Machine’s song, including Emeli Sande and the Bryan Ferry Orchestra”s remake of Beyonce”s “Crazy In Love,” as well as contributions from will.i.am, Jack White, The xx, Gotye, Sia and Jay-Z. Missing from the sampler is Beyonce and Andre 3000’s cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back in Black.”

