Florida Georgia Line drop the bro-country for new single, ‘Dirt’: Listen

07.08.14 4 years ago

Florida Georgia Line”s new single, “Dirt,” veers the duo far from the bro-country they embraced with such songs as “Cruise” and “This Is How We Roll.”

The mid-tempo ballad features Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley celebrating a couple who create a life on a dirt field, raise their family, surround it with a white picket fence, and enjoy the good life right there on their own little plot of the American Dream.

The video, which came out a few hours after the song debuted earlier today, gives the song a nice narrative with noted songwriter-turned-actor JD Souther playing a husband eulogizing his wife, who has returned to the dirt. We can”t imagine that Souther, who wrote a number of hits for the Eagles and has most recently appeared on “Nashville,” is a FGL fan, but who knows.

The duo are tying in the single with the Dirt Campaign, an initiative through which they hope to raise $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity (see how it all ties in to having a house?). By donating here, fans also enter to win a spot on a cruise to a private island with FGL. 

“Dirt” is the first single from FGL”s second album, details of which have yet to be revealed.

