Foo Fighters agree to play crowd-funded Virginia show

A lot of bands say they listen to their fans, but the Foo Fighters really do listen to their fans.

Dave Grohl and the band announced that the will play a show in Richmond, Virginia that was funded entirely by local fans, according to Rolling Stone.

A Crowdhoster campaign was launched in March with the goal of selling 1,400 tickets at $50 a pop in an attempt to convince the band to return. The campaign ultimately raised over $70,000, and got the attention of the band, who confirmed that they'll perform, tweeting, “See ya soon…let's have a good time.”

It will be their first show in Richmond since 1998. The location and date for the upcoming show will soon be announced.

“Rather than waiting, and waiting and waiting for our favorite band to come to us, we're making it happen,” read the original mission statement. “We're selling tix to a Foo Fighters concert that the band doesn't have scheduled yet in the hopes that they'll come to our great city and play a show. Then if the band comes we all rock out. If they don't come, everyone gets their money back. Every cent. So buy your tix, spread the word, and let's make some rock-n-roll history.”