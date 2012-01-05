Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl joins the Ratt Pack

#Foo Fighters #Dave Grohl
01.05.12 7 years ago

There”s no telling whom Dave Grohl will team up with next. The Foo Fighters leader is now headed into the studio with Ratt”s Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini.

Ratt lead singer Pearcy tweeted today: “Warren and I are doing a song for a project with @foofightersDave. We”ll let him tell you about when he”s ready kidz. Not for a RATT record.” Don’t bother looking for an update from Grohl’s Twitter page: the last tweet is from 2009.

The Foos are still mining tracks from their excellent Grammy-nominated 2011 album “Wasting Light,” which made my list of top 10 albums of 2011.  Pearcy”s latest solo album, “Sucker Punch,” will come out later this year. Ratt”s last album, “Infestation,” was released in 2010, but Pearcy also tweeted today that he is set to demo songs for a new Ratt record next week

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters#Dave Grohl
TAGSdave grohlfoo fightersinfestationrattStephen PearcyWarren DeMartiniwasting light

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP