Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl joins the Ratt Pack

There”s no telling whom Dave Grohl will team up with next. The Foo Fighters leader is now headed into the studio with Ratt”s Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini.

Ratt lead singer Pearcy tweeted today: “Warren and I are doing a song for a project with @foofightersDave. We”ll let him tell you about when he”s ready kidz. Not for a RATT record.” Don’t bother looking for an update from Grohl’s Twitter page: the last tweet is from 2009.

The Foos are still mining tracks from their excellent Grammy-nominated 2011 album “Wasting Light,” which made my list of top 10 albums of 2011. Pearcy”s latest solo album, “Sucker Punch,” will come out later this year. Ratt”s last album, “Infestation,” was released in 2010, but Pearcy also tweeted today that he is set to demo songs for a new Ratt record next week