Foo Fighters film heads to fest as band announces album release date

In addition to releasing their forthcoming album, the Foo Fighters have another project arriving around the same time this spring: a documentary.

The South By Southwest Film Festival announced that it will be featuring “Foo Fighters,” the film, directed by Academy Award winner James Moll. It chronicles the making of the as-yet-untitled new album, through the lens of the rock act’s “triumphs and tragedies.” It will get a wider release via Spitfire Pictures and RCA/Jive at some other point in the spring.

The SXSW Film Festival runs March 11-19 in Austin, Texas. The music portion of the fest runs parallel on some of those dates, March 16-20.

Everything hits at once for the band, then, as they have announced an April 12 release date for the Butch Vig-produced set. It appears the album will be 11 tracks long and will feature former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic “I Should Have Know.” The band is teasing tracks “Miss the Misery” and “Bridge Burning” on their .fm website.

Here is the description for the “Foo Fighters” movie:

Moll”s documentary film will chronicle the 16 year history of the Foo Fighters: From the band”s very first songs created as cassette demos Grohl recorded during his tenure as Nirvana”s drummer through its ascent to their Grammy-winning, multi-platinum, arena and stadium headlining status as one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. This chronicling of the Foo Fighters” triumphs and tragedies will culminate in an in-depth behind the scenes perspective on the making of the new album: A process in which the band pushed itself forward by going fully back to basics and recording in Grohl”s garage completely on analog tape. No computers, no software – just a band recording an album to tape in a garage. The new record also marks the Foos” first full-length effort with legendary producer Butch Vig, with whom Grohl worked on Nirvana’s classic album Nevermind. Former Nirvana member Krist Novoselic will also return along with other surprise guest artists.