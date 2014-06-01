UPDATED: Foo Fighters tease ‘Sonic Highways’ HBO series and album: Watch

Calling the Foo Fighters” new album and companion HBO series, “a musical map of America, Davd Grohl explains the concept behind the band”s decision to record each song in a different studio across the country in a new trailer for “Sonic Highways.”

While “Sonic Highways” would definitely appear to be the name of the HBO series that will air this fall, it”s unclear if that is also the name of the album, though that seems to be a good guess.

UPDATED: On Monday (2), Foo Fighters' reps announced the album will come out in November and that it is still untitled, meaning it will not be called “Sonic Highways” as well. Like 2011's “Wasted Light,” the new album was recorded using analog technology instead of digital and is the Foos' longest album yet.

Grohl narrates the 20-second trailer, as footage of various cities the band recorded in -Chicago, Washington, D.C., New Orleans – show. The main clip begins and ends with Grohl getting on and off the subway in New York. After a series plug -the only airing information is “coming soon”-the trailer closes with a shot of a console in a recording studio. The band also brought in local legends associated with that city for each song, including The Eagles' Joe Walsh in Los Angeles, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen in Chicago, and Preservation Jazz Hall Band in New Orleans, according to Billboard.

“It all started with the idea of recording in different studios all over the country, doing something to make it new. You can tie all of these people and places together with these sonic highways,” Grohl says.

The only music in the clip is a guitar-led instrumental track that doesn”t give us much of a hint at what the music from the new album will sound like.

The new album will be Foo Fighters” eighth studio album and will also commemorate the band”s 20th year together.