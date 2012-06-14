‘For a Good Time Call…’ gets spicy new red band trailer

Looking for a good time?

Check out the raunchy new red band trailer for Focus Features’ upcoming phone sex comedy “For a Good Time Call…”

In what starts off as a spin on “When Harry Met Sally…,” Ari Graynor (“The Sopranos”) and Lauren Anne Miller play two girls who have a nasty run-in involving a cup of urine, only to find themselves roommates ten years later. To make some extra coin, they start up a phone sex business that takes off in a major way, and has some pretty freaky customers.

The new red band trailer is fun and breezy, but also inexplicably long at almost three minutes (good thing you’re not paying by the minute). It also seems to give away a lot of the film’s best gags, but still does a great job of distilling its playfully skewed sexual humor.

Watch the NSFW trailer here:



Justin Long and Seth Rogen are there to add some testosterone to this otherwise very femme-centric film, which Miller co-wrote. Mimi Rogers and Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) also co-star.

The film opened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Read Dan Fienberg’s review from the fest here.

“For a Good Time Call…” opens in select cities on August 31 and expands to more theaters September 7.

What do you think of the trailer?