Forget ‘Interstellar’: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ has a gorgeous, modernized new trailer

and 10.21.14 4 years ago

(CBR) More than 46 years after “2001: A Space Odyssey” opened in theaters, Stanley Kubrick”s sci-fi masterpiece has debuted a new trailer.

Created by Ignition Creative London for the British Film Institute, it promotes the limited U.K. release of the digitally restored film on Nov. 28 as part of “Sci-Fi: Days of Fear and Wonder.”

The first trailer produced for “2001” in four decades, it uses HAL as a centerpiece, a move that Kubrick”s longtime producer Jan Harlan described as “brilliant.”

You can see the full programming schedule for “Sci-Fi: Days of Fear and Wonder” on the BFI website.

