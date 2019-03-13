Marvel Fans Are Remembering All The Forgotten Characters In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.13.19

MARVEL STUDIOS

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of the first three phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or as the film’s co-director Joe Russo put it, it’s a “culmination film of 22 movies.” That’s a lot of movies — in only 11 years! — with hundreds of characters, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, and the Guardians of Galaxy, all of whom will appear in Endgame. But what about the MCU characters who time (and most viewers) have forgotten? This is their moment.

A recent post in the Marvel Studios subreddit asked for a “moment of silence for the characters Marvel forgot about,” including Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly in Guardians of the Galaxy), Helen Cho (Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron), and Abomination (Tim Roth in The Incredible Hulk). There’s also Lady Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, although she at least also appeared in a few episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSMarvelmarvel cinematic universe

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP