MARVEL STUDIOS

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of the first three phases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or as the film’s co-director Joe Russo put it, it’s a “culmination film of 22 movies.” That’s a lot of movies — in only 11 years! — with hundreds of characters, including Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, and the Guardians of Galaxy, all of whom will appear in Endgame. But what about the MCU characters who time (and most viewers) have forgotten? This is their moment.

A recent post in the Marvel Studios subreddit asked for a “moment of silence for the characters Marvel forgot about,” including Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly in Guardians of the Galaxy), Helen Cho (Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age of Ultron), and Abomination (Tim Roth in The Incredible Hulk). There’s also Lady Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, although she at least also appeared in a few episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.