Former ‘American Idol’ finalist Michael Johns passes away at 35

08.02.14 4 years ago

UPDATE, Sunday, 5:30 PM PST: Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell has responded to the news of Michael Johns' shocking death on Twitter, writing:

In addition, Fox, FremantleMedia North America, 19 Entertainment and the “American Idol” team have released a statement on the matter:  ”Michael Johns was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing.  He was a part of our American Idol family and he will be truly missed.  Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time”.  Johns” family also had this to say, “Our family is devastated by the passing of our beloved Michael, a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from all corners of the globe. Please keep Michael in your thoughts and respect our need to grieve privately in this difficult time.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Singer Michael Johns, who was a finalist on the seventh season of “American Idol,” died yesterday at 35.

Although few details have been released, the cause of death is said to have been a blood clot in his ankle, as reported by various sources, including the Hollywood Reporter

Johns competed on FOX's “Idol” in 2008, which also featured David Archuleta, Jason Castro and season 7 winner David Cook.

He released the full-length album “Hold Back My Heart” in 2009, and put out the single “Day Breaks Sun” earlier this year.  

 

