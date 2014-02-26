B-

Four things to learn from Cassadee Pope’s ‘I Wish I Could Break Your Heart’ video

#The Voice
02.26.14 4 years ago

Cassadee Pope became the first true success for “The Voice” when the Season Three winner  broke through with her single, “Wasting All These Tears,”  last year and her album, “Frame by Frame,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard”s Top Country Albums chart.

Now with the gauzy video for new single,  “I Wish I Could Break Your Heart,” she embraces the cliches that many burgeoning artists succumb to to get ahead. The clip is what we call a positioning video. It”s meant for us to learn more about Pope rather than to entertain us with any plot line.

Here are the four take aways we should absorb  from “I Wish I Could Break Your Heart”:

A) See that Pope is sexy, but not slutty (you have to walk a thin line in country music)

B) Imprint in our brains what she looks like since she is in almost every frame of the video giving face.  (smart move since she”s a new artist)

C) Convince us that she can play live as we see her rocking out with her band (well, lip syncing to track, but we get the intent)

D) She has really, really good hair.

Listen, it”s a hard road out there for female country artists right now with bro-country dominating the charts, so we say anything that helps Pope break through into the current boys club is OK with us.

TOPICS#The Voice
TAGSCassadee PopeI Wish I Could Break Your HeartTHE VOICEWasting All These Tears

