FOX adds additional ‘Bob’s Burgers’ episodes

It may take a miracle — or a series of miracles — to keep the show’s central burger joint afloat, but FOX wants to stay in business with “Bob’s Burgers.”

On Monday (October 31) morning, the network announced that nine additional episodes have been ordered for the Loren Bouchard-created animated comedy. [We’re sure it’s entirely coincidental that the “Bob’s Burgers” extension came the morning after FOX’s new animated comedy “Allen Gregory” premiered to disappointing numbers.]

“Last season, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ infused our Sunday lineup with a fresh new voice that was fully embraced by our Animation Domination fans,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “Loren Bouchard, Jim Dauterive and the team have done an amazing job with the show, and we”ve got one of the most talented and hilarious voice casts in the business, so we look forward to seeing what they cook up for the next nine episodes.”

“Bob’s Burgers” wasn’t exactly a smash hit when it premiered on FOX last spring, but it swiftly attracted a dedicated fanbase and a reservoir of critical support.

The nine-episode order counts towards the comedy’s second season, which will premiere this spring, bringing the full order to 22 episodes.

And really, any “Bob’s Burgers” story is just an excuse to link to this episode (probably NSFW) video interview with several of the show’s vocal stars: