FOX adds six more ‘Mindy Project’ episodes to Season 3

FOX has extended the Season 3 order for “The Mindy Project” to a very-nearly-full season.

Originally picked up for a somewhat truncated 15 episodes, “The Mindy Project” has gotten six more episodes from FOX, bringing the season to 21 episodes. Yes, you probably could have done that math yourself.

The back-six continued FOX's history of extending “The Mindy Project” beyond what Live+Same Day ratings logic might normally dictate. In its most recent airing, “The Mindy Project” drew just under 2.47 million viewers and did a 1.1 key demo rating. Actually, thanks to “A to Z” and “Manhattan Love Story” and “Mulaney,” that key demo number looks pretty robust.

Using the “most current” measurement that includes a mixture of Live+SD and DVR figures, “The Mindy Project” is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for the season. FOX notes that among women 18-34, “Mindy” is a Top 5 live-action comedy and gets a big boost in 30-day multiplatform viewership.

The “Mindy” extension came a couple hours after star Mindy Kaling tweeted that “Pushing Daisies” and “Halt and Catch Fire” star Lee Pace will be guesting as the gentleman who deflowered Mindy (and vice versa).

“The Mindy Project” has been having a season of amusing guest stars, including Shonda Rhimes, Allison Tolman, Rhea Perlman and more.

You pleased that “The Mindy Project” will get extra episodes this season?