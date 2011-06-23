FOX announces premiere dates for ‘Glee,’ ‘X Factor,’ ‘Terra Nova’ and rest of fall slate

FOX today announced premiere dates for all its new and returning fall shows, including “Glee,” “Terra Nova” and “X Factor.”

Of note:

The majority of the FOX schedule will debut during the official premiere week for the 2011-12 network TV season, which starts on Monday, September 19. So “Glee” will debut on Tuesday the 20th (along with the return of “Raising Hope” and the debut of Zooey Deschanel’s “New Girl”), “X Factor” on the 21st & 22nd, “Fringe” on Friday the 23rd, the Sunday animated comedies on the 25th, etc.

Potential “Terra Nova” fans will have to wait one extra week, after the Steven Spielberg-produced time travel series was already bumped from midseason this year, then from a two-night sneak preview in late May. The two-hour pilot will now air on one night, on Monday, Sept. 26, and “House” will return the following week on Monday, Oct. 3.

Of FOX’s returning fall series, the longest wait will be for “Bones,” which won’t debut until Nov. 3, as a result of both some two-hour “X Factor” episodes and FOX’s baseball playoff coverage.

Of the new fall shows, animated comedy “Allen Gregory” won’t debut until Oct. 30, and “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” won’t air until Nov. 23.

The full list of FOX premiere dates, from the press release:

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT COPS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT COPS (Encore Episode)

Sunday, Sept. 18

8:00-11:00 PM ET/ 63RD PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS (Live Telecast)

5:00-8:00 PM PT

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT GLEE (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT NEW GIRL (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT RAISING HOPE (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (Series Premiere, Part 1)

Thursday, Sept. 22

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (Series Premiere, Part 2)

Friday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT FRINGE (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICAN DAD (Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 26

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT TERRA NOVA (Series Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 3

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT TERRA NOVA (All-New Episode) (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT HOUSE (Season Premiere)

Saturday, Oct. 29

8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICA”S MOST WANTED (Quarterly Specials Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 30

7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT THE CLEVELAND SHOW (Time Period Premiere)

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT THE SIMPSONS (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT ALLEN GREGORY (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT FAMILY GUY (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICAN DAD (All-New Episode)

Thursday, Nov. 3

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (All-New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT BONES (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

8:00-9:30 PM ET/PT THE X FACTOR (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT I HATE MY TEENAGE DAUGHTER (Series Premiere)