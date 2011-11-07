Fox campaigns for Serkis, reignites mo-cap debate

It seems longer ago than August that the movie-blog fraternity was getting worked up about Andy Serkis’s digitally-enabled performance in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” with many getting prematurely irate about the awards attention he would inevitably not receive.
I wrote my two cents about it then, arguing that, skilful as his work is, “much of the critical praise for Serkis”s Caesar hinges on a undeniable expressiveness that has nonetheless been enhanced beyond the actor”s own means.” Whether that qualifies for acting awards or not is in the eye of the beholder.
For my part, I don’t find the perfectly nifty finished performance interesting enough to merit consideration, so it’s a moot point. Personally, I find Serkis’s second motion-capture creation of 2011 — the sozzled Scottish seadog Captain Haddock in “The Adventures of Tintin” — the more rewarding turn, and I wouldn’t throw statuettes at that one either. I appreciate I may be in a minority here.
Even with the release of “Tintin,” I rather expected this mo-cap debate to depart with the summer. However, with the news that Fox is planning to mount an Oscar campaign for Serkis, it appears to be back with us: his cheerleaders from August are once again shaping up for a fight, while the less convinced among us wonder if they’re more in love with the idea of history being made than the year’s finest screen acting being recognized. (I’ve said this before: where was all this support for Serkis when he hit it out the park, in human form, in last year’s “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll?”)
Could you give Serkis an Oscar and claim that it’s only the on-screen emotional effect, rather than the process behind it, that’s being celebrated? I expect the arguments to continue, even if Serkis doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance of a nomination. (Certainly not in Best Actor; campaigning him elsewhere would be fraud of the first order.)
Among the people who disagree with me, surprisingly enough, is Fox head Tom Rothman; in a good piece on the issue by the LA Times’s Rebecca Keegan, he professes himself high on the actorly elements of Serkis’s performance:
Our job is to try to have people be aware of and recognize great performances, even when they come in this case in an unusual skin… I think it’s one of the great emotional performances ever. The challenge is to overcome preconceptions and certain prejudices, to have people understand that … the emotionality of the character on screen is not provided by the animators, it’s provided by the actor.
“One of the great emotional performances ever” strikes me as hyperbolic praise even from a man as invested in the cause as Rothman, but it does suggest that, for every industry type wary of the technology, there’s another getting genuinely excited about it. Serkis himelf, who’s well accustomed to the curiosities of motion capture by now, seems to think it’s on the road to normalisation:
For many years talking about Gollum, it was about the technology, the how of it all… Performance capture was an exotic, strange activity, separated from the craft of acting. People thought when I was doing Gollum, ‘What is he? Is he a contortionist or a dancer or a circus performer? How does he fit into the process?’ Ten years down the line it’s become an industry standard and it’s more about talking about character.
If, as Serkis says, we’re this close to performances like his own in “Apes” becoming an “industry standard,” one can only presume we will eventually see an acting nominee emerge from the format — though it’ll need to be sufficiently relatable that motion capture isn’t the first aspect of the performance we think about. That Serkis’s work in “Apes” is largely wordless and expression-based doesn’t help him: amid the techno-wizardry, vocal work can be more easily attributed than gesture.
Keegan mentions the lack of acting nods for FX evtravaganzas like “Avatar,” though you’d be hard pressed to find many objectors there. Serkis’s work in both “Apes” and “Tintin” is a step up, and eminently commendable at that, but when the right mo-cap candidate for an Oscar comes along, I like to think the performance will comfortably dwarf talk of its creation.
I’d nominate him. I’d also nominate Bill Nighy for Rango. Maybe it’s just me, but I no longer care for limitations when it comes to “acting.” If you can make me feel your performance through and through, even it’s just your voice, I’d reward that.
I don’t entirely disagree — I’m just not really feeling it here.
Bill Nighy (and even Johnny Depp) are great mentions for ‘Rango’, which is filled with a wonderful voice cast.
Rashad — Though Nighy is always great, hearing his voice in Rango took me out of the film a bit. I could not think of anything but Davy Jones.
I think it will be a very long time before we see voice work alone land an actor a nomination (if it ever happens).
I don’t think Serkis has a chance at a nomination, even if they were to campaign him in supporting. As either Kris or Guy mentioned a while back, his accomplishments over the years are more suited to an honorary Oscar.
I think he should have been nominated for Lord of the Rings, where the character he created is truly iconic and was one of the talking points of the year.
Great point about Sex Drugs and Rock and Roll…what was the story behind the release and campaign on that one? I remember expecting him to play heavily into the race, and then never heard his name.
This is a pretty new problem in the way we look at performances. In my opinion, voice acting gets no attention at all. Eddie Murphy in Shrek. Tim Allen or Tom Hanks in Toy Story hell, the whole supporting cast of Toy Story! Nobody even thinks about the voice actors.
Actually, Eddie Murphy was BAFTA-nominated for Shrek, which I have no problem with.
Zoe Saldana was fantastic in Avatar.
Agreed, and the writing certainly wasn’t doing her any favors.
What about a special Oscar (like when they gave a special Oscar for the animation achievement on Who Framed Roger Rabbit), shared by Serkis and Weta?
I think that would be a good move. A Special Achievement Award or Honorary Award, kind of like what they did for Walt Disney with Snow White and Lasseter for Toy Story. Plus this would be the 10 year Anniversary of Lord of the Rings, so they could go into a montage of how he along with Weta has affected film over the past 10 years. And once the perfect performance capture performance comes in the future… nominate that.
I don’t think Fox believes Serkis has a real chance, I think they’re just establishing a “near miss” scenario so if they wish to push more contentious mo-cap performances in the future, they have a point of reference in the past.
Spot on.
The vehement opposition against performance-captured performances strikes me as ignorant and Luddite. It reminds me of the people who sneer about AutoTune being used to fix vocal performances – NOT the T-Pain/Cher robot effect, mind you – as being “cheating” when they’d accept a performance punched together two words at a time.
Actors have been nominated for roles requiring heavy makeup (e.g. John Hurt in The Elephant Man) and every “performance” is actually meticulously sculpted from countless takes with the precise moment being chosen to express the moment, so to casually dismiss the work of Serkis because his performance was slathered in pixels rather than latex rubber bespeaks a deeper, irrational opposition to such performance being recognized.
It’s such a thin line where the cgi ends and the actors work begin, we don’t really what is a result of the motion capture or a post production add to it. Regardless of that, his “acting” on the movie is not that interesting, if it was not for the novelty aspect people would not even be talking about it.
I consider Brad Pitt’s nominated performance in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” to be an example of a nominated performance that’s comparable. Personally, I think Pitt has done much better work elsewhere. I don’t have a problem with nominating mo-cap performances (Serkis is currently among my favorite Actor turns this year), as long as the performance can stand on its own.
DEFREF in on the right track and raises a broader issue about acting.
Even conventional (non-cgi-combined) “performances” are created by cinematic tools that go far beyond anything the actor actually does. (A few actors seem to admit this, e.g., Swinton.) That’s not a knock on acting: what an actor actually does while the camera rolls contributes to the ultimate impact of a moment or scene; but it is not the only contributor and often not the most important contributor. (If you ever get the chance, watch the raw, unedited, uncorrected, unscored and unmixed footage of a scene (especially a scene that worked beautifully in final form); you will be surprised how flat and awkward and ineffective the actor looks and sounds.)
As an audience, we (and that includes critics, commentators and awards-hadicappers) often seem incapable of resisting the urge to attribute almost everything we feel when watching a film to the only people we can see — the actors. But frame composition, lighting, editing, color correction, scoring and mixing contribute mightily to the final cinematic effect — to say nothing of other things as broad as writing and as specific as makeup.
I don’t want to pick a fight, but I’d cite BLACK SWAN as a good example of that audience tendency. I saw it before release and before the hype. I liked and admired it very much right from the start, especially the great force with which the central character came across. But I specifically recall noting that the character didn’t require much in the way of acting because Aronofsky made such great use of lighting, editing, music, etc. to create the character’s effect. At the same time, I thought: of course, no one will even notice or care about that; they will just instinctively attribute the effect to the actor. So, I wasn’t very surprised when that is exactly what happened.
Whether viewers who see only a finished film can — and do — carefully appraise an actor’s contribution to the “performance” is a good question. But, if viewers are comfortable doing so with a conventional “performance,” they should not be uncomfortable doing the same for a cgi-combined “performance.”
I think your point is mostly accurate, but I think you’re undermining the achievement of actors. While a director can do a great deal to enhance their performance, they can’t make the performance good if their isn’t anything their. The actors are the people responsible for carrying the emotion of the piece across, and all the technique in the world can’t make up that difference.
I also think that Serkis should have been nommed for one of the last two LOTRs. While he’s very good in ROTPOTA … I don’t think he’s nom-worthy. And the film, while absaolutely fine, didn’t move me as it did others.
I am firmly in your camp here, Guy. There really is just NO WAY to compare the performance in Apes with the one given by someone like, say, Christopher Plummer in Beginners since Serkis has the unfair advantage of the work of a team of digital artists that have just as much to do with the effectiveness of the finished product.
And you know what, barring all of that, I still wouldn’t give him a nomination, even if you were to say my first point is moot. I don’t think any actor in any capacity was capable or was able to deliver a nominatable performance in that movie with such a functional, shallow script. There was nothing for him to play in the movie, anyway.
I think all of this talk is a product of, like you said, wanting an ‘Oscar moment.’
Serkis doesn’t have a shot in hell at being nominated this year, but I do think entering him into the discussion will create a lot of good will that could be used next year or the year after in a campaign for his performance in The Hobbit. A lot of people already feel he was snubbed for The Two Towers and/or The Return of the King, so I think that if he does something new with the character in The Hobbit rather than merely recreating it, a Best Supporting Actor nomination would not be out of the question.