FOX cancels ‘Almost Human’ after one season

It will be 13-episodes-and-out for the FOX robot procedural “Almost Human.”
News of the “Almost Human” cancellation first broke on Tuesday (April 29) evening on Deadline.com and HitFix can now confirm that the J.J. Abrams-produced drama will not be back next season, a victim either of lackluster ratings or of FOX's already-aggressive plans for next season.
FOX got “Almost Human” off to a bumpy start when it delayed its early November premiere just two weeks before launch, though a special Sunday airing helped get a sampling of 9 million-plus viewers. Despite occasional preemptions and an erratic air schedule in December and January, “Almost Human” averaged a very respectable 6.2 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for its season, along with a solid DVR bump. Although the “Almost Human” numbers were flagging a little toward the end, it still did a 1.5 key demo rating for its finale in March, identical to the April finale numbers for “The Following,” which was gifted with an early renewal. Both dramas come from Warner Brothers TV.
“Almost Human” starred Karl Urban, Michael Ealy and Minka Kelly.
In my BubbleWatch gallery, I compared “Almost Human” to “Terra Nova,” “Chicago Code” and “Lie To Me” among recent FOX dramas that generated respectable-but-unremarkable audiences, but failed to generate the required internal passion to be renewed. Whenever FOX cancels a sci-fi show, you also get the normal “FOX kills sci-fi shows dead!” complaining, even if that outrage ignores that “Almost Human” creator J.H. Wyman's “Fringe” got five full seasons and 100 episodes only because it aired on FOX and that “Dollhouse” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” were both sci-fi dramas that probably wouldn't have gotten second seasons on any other network. The bottom line? FOX cancels some sci-fi dramas and doesn't cancel others.
The reality is that FOX's slate for next year is already absurdly full. The network has already ordered new dramas “Heiroglyph” and “Backstrom” to series, while the fall drama “Sleepy Hollow” was also picked up for a second season. While recent reports have specified that “Gotham” has a “series commitment” rather than a “series order” — FOX can choose not to pick up the “Batman” prequel, but it would face a penalty — it's considered a very strong player for a pickup, as are several other high profile dramas.
FOX's only other remaining bubble drama is “Rake.” And yes, that's a joke. The network does, however, have “Enlisted” and “Surviving Jack,” which I like, and “Dads,” which I don't really care for, on the comedy bubble. The Deadline story sounds disturbingly optimistic regarding “Dads.”
Will you miss “Almost Human”?
It’s not that FOX kills sic fi shows… it’s FOX has a habit of weirdly killing pretty good shows that get, for this day and age, pretty decent numbers.
You mentioned Chicago Code, and for me, their killing of that show was almost more egregious than their treatment of Firefly (which led to them having no choice but to kill it).
Chicago Code’s numbers then would probably be seen as pretty darn good by FOX now, but like you said, there are shows that FOX will stick by no matter what because they have internal support (Dads) and shows they will kill, even if the numbers are pretty good, because whomever is running the network during the next 36 hours doesn’t care for the show for whatever reason.
I know you won’t like or probably understand this analogy, but this is exactly like the Seinfeld season 4 finale, where Jerry & George’s pilot is a hit with audiences and critics, but the new head of the network kills it simply because she doesn’t like him and doesn’t “get” his humor (hey, you and her have something in common!).
It’s that last part that drives me crazy, again, especially about a quality show like Chicago Code.
In a business that’s well, a business, and it’s about making money, what is the deal with the massive egos who would rather lose money than make money on something they don’t like or maybe don’t understand the appeal?
I hate Family Guy with a fiery passion, but if I was running FOX, I’d make sure that piece of shit show was on the air every Sunday for the next 30 years if it kept on making money.
These men and women are all supposed to be about making money, and the majority of them are completely inept when it comes to doing so.
It’s like they were politicians in Washington, DC who have no idea how the free market works as opposed to titans of industry.
Jack Donaghy they ain’t. They would kill for MILF Island or America’s Kidz Got Singing or even TGS, but they’d probably cancel those after a year, too.
Oh and the article forgot Firelfy which had 1 season they canceled it then later found out about the huge following but already sold the rights and the movie serenity was made let be honest someone at Fox just doesn’t like scifi
Like Dan said, Gil, it’s not as much about “liking” or “not liking,” or even, it seems, about making money (which is what I REALLY don’t understand).
It’s about who is running FOX and what they get or don’t get, personally like or don’t like, and whether or not they’re willing to put aside their own prejudices and make money with shows they may not understand or like.
It’s simple. Fox kills liberal shows, which are often sci-fi.
Karl Urban’s character is essentially a traditional ‘Murican, who slowly becomes liberal with regard to civil rights and equality.
Fox can’t have that. Fox requires rabid obedience to the corporate state.
And the movie serenity bombed at the box office.
@Jim Meyers
And yet, every site rates it at 85% and above. And its DVD sales have been extreme, even now.
It wasn’t properly advertised when released, and released at a less than optimal time, which is the fault of the producers, not that of those who actually worked on the movie.
Firefly and Serenity were top notch.
Fox Broadcasting and FNC are totally different. Your reasoning is illogical. Family Guy creator for instance is one of the most outspoken Atheists around and Fox wont cancel it.
X Files ran for years but i guess no one remembers that
@ Neil
Actually, it doesn’t matter if Seth is the atheist. His characters are exactly the kind of people FOX loves. With the exception of Brian, they’re not even remotely liberal (in terms of “buzzwords” at least.
Family Guy and American Dad both are caricatures of Fox’s ideals, but they’re too stupid to realize it, and they make too much money and are, ironically, too popular with the very demographic they mock.
In the end, it’s all about the apparent message the show delivers. The shows aren’t terribly subtle about it, but it’s not as if Fox’s primary viewer demographic is really able to comprehend subtlety anyway.
I am sorry but who cares about the quality if no one is watching. I liked the show and movie just fine and bought both of them but I am not going to get upset that Fox canceled the show or blame the shows low ratings and movies bad box office on anything less then lack of interest at the time.
Fox aired House for 8 seasons a show where the main character is an atheist. It currently airs Bones which is on its like 8th or 9th season and renewed which again has a main character that is an atheist.
It aired Fringe for 5 seasons. There is absolutely nothing to indicate that Fox the channel cares one bit about the politics of shows one way or another. Its cable cousin FX is similar.
Almost Human was a boarder line pick up. They have already renewed Bones, Sleepy Hollow*, the Following, Mindy Project, New Girl, Brooklyn 99 and Glee. They have ordered already 2 new dramas. They have Gotham City which lets be real is going to be picked up. So its starting to run out of space for Almost Human as it is. I cant imagine the show is cheap to produce either.
*how does this fit your storyline again? Its a show with as many actors of color and woman as there is white males. It was Fox’s first renewal and easily fits in the Sci Fi genre.
Little weird that they would still cancell after the tv guid vote and it was th number one show on thw bubble that viewers wanted back!!!
That’s a part of the problem is how much money does the show actually make. Sure just because it has the same viewership and ratings as the following. You have to also consider the cost to make sci fi shows. Which is relatively high(reducing profits)
I also think the fact that they would have to put so much trust in Michael Ealy will be an issue as well. Maybe it’s just my imagination but ever since Almost Human came out i’ve been seeing him in A LOT of other stuff. So i’m sure he’s going to be a bit demanding salary wise. And of coarse what he makes Karl Urban will want to make……
So yeah it’s not all about ratings or approval. I’d even imagine all the takes they have to do in order to get the background androids (all played by the same character) is time consuming and costly.
Though i do think teranova should have lasted longer! but people will watch what ever crap they put on…. and new shows probably profit more than long running series.
Family guy has been canceled before… but it does make a lot of money. the “safe” thing about animation thou is voice actors dont have as much leverage characters can be replaced with new voice actors…. and the budgets are more predictable with no set design/props to build…… So comparing animation to live action are different monsters
* FOX’s entertainment wing is separate and vastly different from its NewsCorp wing, both in management and overall business goals.
* As much as I loved “Firefly,” that show was never going to be a success on a broadcast network (maybe it could’ve worked on cable, but we’ll never know). I’m surprised it got on the air at all, and enjoy the existence of those episodes as a part of my DVD collection that I revisit often, but I don’t understand how its cancellation is continually brought up as a great injustice.
* I agree “Almost Human” getting axed was clearly about the cost of the show weighed against its respectable but not great performance. I don’t think they did a good job of launching it, and I’m not sure how committed they ever were to their content this season when they want to try that new schedule of All the Things next year, but I can understand the business behind this.
@Aaron
You can’t be serious. Fox launched its network with Married with Children. It’s in the Seth McFarland business. The Mindy Project was created by and stars a woman of Indian descent, which even with its horrible ratings, just got renewed. New Girl has 2 black men and and Indian woman in its main cast. You can’t get much more Liberal than the examples I listed. If you want to complain about an overly conservative network, look to CBS and it’s overwhelmingly white-led shows that are all in their 10th seasons.
Fox does some of the stupidest things to insult its viewers. They just keep canceling great shows. I just started watching it on CW seed. I’m so very glad I was given a chance to watch a really great show . The casting was brilliant . Karl and Michael worked like ice cream and butterscotch . I loved seeing Lili Taylor on this show. She’s always been a favorite of mine. To get to see a well done Sci- Fi show is so very rare. What’s wrong with Fox? They don’t seem to care about what their audience wants. It’s like going to your favorite resteraunt, order your favorite dish , and they say no we don’t have it on the menu anymore. It really sucks big time. You probably wouldn’t go back there again. Please, SyFy pick it up and run for a touchdown . You’ll have enough followers to keep in on for a long time.
thats complete crap i was so into that show this is why fox is garbage they don’t give their shows a chance watch next will be sleepy hallow and then that means i wont watch fox till they finally get a new show again then they cancel it and then i have to wait for a new show again
Booooooooo! any chance some other network would pick it up? I really liked it!
Anne – It doesn’t *sound* like it, from what I hear. But I’d expect WBTV to at least float the possibility.
-Daniel
I doubt it. Ealy and Urban have relatively vital film careers. It’s actually quite fascinating that they signed up for a series at this point in their careers.
That said, I’d love it if Syfy took it up and made it what it should be
SyFy? What would they do with “Almost Human”, add tornadoes and sharks to it?
Yes, SyFy, have you seen any of their other shows, like Lost Girl, Defiance, or Eureka? Do not get me started on the gem that was Caprica!! Don’t sleep on SyFy!
This from the network that gives us a show about women who want to marry a guy that looks like Prince Harry:( And still hangs with the horrible Glee!!!
Good thing Seinfeld was not on this station. AH was a great show and given time it would have found a larger audience. Someone else should pick up the show, have it become successful and then rub Fox’s nose in it.
Randy – “Seinfeld” was a low-rated comedy. FOX has plenty of those and has continued to renew plenty of those despite low ratings. FOX is, in fact, a great place if you happen to be a low-rated comedy.
-Daniel
It didn’t help ANYTHING that they were airing the episodes out of order, which made the intensity and character development wacky and hard to connect to.
I mostly only care because Michael Ealy was doing some of the best work on network tv. But the truth is the show was aggressively, almost insultingly, mediocre in its ambition. The show needed to be bigger, grander, deeper, and more daring.
But that show wouldn’t ever have been aired on Fox to begin with.
This sucks, I really like the show.
I really enjoy Almost Human! I love the characters and futuristic story! I am really unhappy that FOX did that!FOX should’ve gotten rid of Rake first. That is a stupid show .. period !!!
THIS WAS A GREAT SHOW…I HOPE SCI FI PICKS IT UP…AND RUNS WITH IT…
YES……BUT THEY NEEDED TO DEVELOP CARL URBAN’S CHARACTER GOING AFTER JOHN LARAQUETTE’S CHARACTER ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE “WALL”
Fox makes some really dumb calls when it comes to the series it does & doesn’t keep. The SyFy channel definitely needs to pick this series up and run with it, just like they did with Stargate SG-1 from HBO. Then once it’s hugely successful they need to rub it in Fox’s face. Decisions like these are why my viewing of Fox has declined in recent years.
I really liked Almost Human! I love the characters and futuristic story! I liked that it was a show that I had to think about and that it didn’t have the “cookie-cutter” plots like other shows. I am really unhappy with FOX they should have given it another year. FOX should’ve gotten rid of Rake, New Girl, The Mindy Project first. thoughts are stupid shows .. plus they’re bringing back 24, that show had it’s time.
Do you think Almost Human has a chance as a mid season replacement?
I LOVE Almost Human, but I also LOVE The Mindy Project…and I used to love New Girl before the third season started (after that I fell off pretty disappointed :/). I really, REALLY, REALLY want someone to bring Almost Human back, but I definitely don’t want The Mindy Project to have to go.
SOMEONE PICK IT UP!! BRING IT BACK!! You can’t leave me with all these questions!! What’s over the wall? Who’s over the wall? Who planted baby memories in Dorian’s fake brain…and is it fake? Where is that evil traitor girlfriend and her nasty science crew? There’s so much more I need to know!! What kind of season finale was that anyway?? ANYONE…I don’t care what channel/network! I need this back!
So disappointing, I loved the show.
This just blows. They (FOX) cancels Firefly, which I hope comes back someday, now Almost Human. I’m so disappointed.
Another one bites the dust with Fox.
Come on FOX, Joss Whedon wasn’t even involved in this one. People ask why I am canceling my cable… This is a prime example.
FOX is broadcast, Shaun. Not cable.
Weird…I was told I’ve got cable, and I have FOX. It says FOX49, but The Mindy Project comes on there.
Could it be that shows like Almost Human and Terra Nova are very expensive to produce, so the profit margin isn’t there? It seems to me that sitcoms, where all you need is a set and a few actors, would be much, much less expensive to produce. Karl Urban must have cost a pretty penny, and the special effects were extensive. So I guess what I’m saying, is that a show that costs — and I’m completely guesstimating here — $10 million per episode would have to get much better ratings than a show that costs a fraction of that.
If the price was the issue they would made it up in dvd sales. So do not give me that crap. It pure and simple Fox is bunch of monkeys with a banana up their *** .
That sounds like it actually makes sense…but either way I am still really upset and disappointed about this. :/ I wonder, though, is this even legit? Maybe I’m in denial, but I haven’t heard anything from FOX. I’m hoping this is all bogus, and one day I’ll see that a new episode is coming out.
Ok…so apparently FOX did say something…but I’m still in denial that this show is really gone. Hoping someone will come and save it.
Thanks to this article by the way. It was terrible news for me, but I’ve been going nuts waiting on whether they picked it up, or tossed it. Lol…total bummer, but I’m glad to get some news on it.
Tuesday, April 29th… not Monday.
Loooong day. Fixed… Thanks!
-Daniel
Oh shuck. It was one of my favorite series and it was fun to watch. It was clever and Dorian was one of my favorite TV characters. Here hoping it gets picked by another network
Why Fox, Why ??? It was a good show with good actors, and good writers !! You should reconsider !
Could someone else pick it up, maybe Sci-fi channel? I was really enjoying this show.
[www.change.org]
I’d rather watch Almost Human than Sleepy Hallow – I actually thought that would have been the *dropped* series – so yes – I will miss it
Yes, yes I will miss it.
FOX sucks. They cancel this, a great show, and leave on crap like New Girl? Yup….literally no FOX shows on my DVR. Way to go new-NBC, I mean, FOX.
Yep Ryan, New Girl really jumped the shark this season!
Yes this was one of the better scifi shows. There is not much on Fox that I like but this was one that I made sure I did not miss
@Eileen, I agree with you, but I’d like to point out that this wasn’t just “one of the better scifi shows”, this was one of the *only* scifi shows! I remember when it first aired reading articles about how this was one of the few actual scifi shows currently airing in the U.S. It was certainly better than “Helix” – what a disappointment that was! Sleepy Hollow is a genre show, but that genre is supernatural/fantasy/horror, not scifi. The only other current scifi show I can think of (please, people, remind me if I’m forgetting something!) is “The 100”. (BTW, “The 100” is so far surprisingly promising. I had low-to-no expectations going in – I’m not in the CW’s usual demographic – but I’m liking it. The appearance in the last episode of two actors from BSG was a nice surprise!)
OMG! I forgot my favorite show! “Orphan Black”! Does BBC-A count as an American show? Ok, OB is scifi. 10 weeks of it, anyway. What else? “Intelligence” barely seems to qualify…?
I think this story is a clear indication of Fox’s disrespect for it’s patrons. They do whatever they feel like, without any thought for their customers. Do people like this really deserve our patronage?
The only patrons Fox has to answer to are it’s sponsors. The viewing public are not their patrons or customers since you don’t pay them to watch their shows. They have no responsibility to make you happy or consider any opinion that you may have. As long as enough viewers see their sponsor’s advertisements (whom we actually are patrons of) they may do whatever they feel like with their programming lineup.
I was really rooting for Almost Human. It had a certain heart about it that I looked forward to each week. Urban and Ealy worked well off of each other. I will very much miss this show.
I’m not OK with this.
The only thing I can say is I think FOX learned to rip the band-aid off quickly rather than stringing us along for another half-season of un-promoted episodes, pre-empted every other week and switching between airing on Fridays at 10PM and Wednesdays at 11AM. Or something.
But obviously this was a show that never really had a chance.
Post a comment…
The article forgot Firefly and Space Above and Beyond both killed after one season…I am happy that FOX is trying new series but if they give you decent audience then let them run…Almost Human will be missed by me and that makes two seasons in a row (yes I watched Terra Nova) I have lost a must watch show on FOX.
I enjoyed the show and will miss it. Wasn’t there some news on the show possibly being picked up by one of the British networks?
I watched and liked Terra Nova, and was looking for a new season only to hear it was canceled. I never kept up on the shows during their off seasons, and only found out when it was done and over with, that was a great show and better than most the station shows now. I also like Sleepy Hollow, and Bones but nothing else on the station that is keeping. They really know how to slap fans in the face so to say.
Just like Alcatraz, they didn’t give Almost Human a real chance..Liked the show..Have learned not to get attached to any program tho..Networks don’t care about their viewers..
Fox is such a reactionary network. Almost Human never had a reasonable chance for success. These execs are so paranoid and out of touch with audiences they freak out and rob audiences of what might have become one of the great shows over the long run. Another black eye for a network run by corporate suits who count numbers and ignore giving interesting shows a fighting chance. I will avoid Fox in the future. I hope many other watchers join me. Let’s cost this idiot network a hundred million for their bad decisions.
DAMN IT! Every time I like a show on FOX they cancel it.
Same here. They are SO going to mess with the episode order of Gotham, and then cancel it after a season and a half.
I don’t think they are using the right metrics to accurately detect how popular their shows are. Nielson’s ratings are meaningless in an age when most SF-savvy watchers are ALSO the ones most likely to watch via internet, delayed broadcast like on-demand, or hulu, or other methods like waiting for a season to complete, and then buying it on Amazon or watching on Netflix. This was a BRILLIANT show, and would have made them more money if they had advertised and placed it better, but even so, in the end, DVD, and rebroadcast contracts would have made them a LOT more. Stupid to cancel it.
I enjoyed the show and will miss it.
it was a good show. i hope some other network picks it up
noooooo This was such a great show!
I feel that ‘Almost Human’ deserved a renewal. It was one of the few shows a week I looked forward to. I miss it. :(
This is unacceptable. Almost Human was, and is, my new favorite crime drama. It’s better than NCIS in its glory days! I refuse to accept this. You will renew for another season, I demand it. Or I, and others like me, will boycott Sleepy Hollow.
I am honestly confused what people think “Sleepy Hollow” has to do with the cancellation of “Almost Human.” One was a fall show, the other was midseason. They were never in competition within the network. “Sleepy Hollow” was renewed before “Almost Human” ever aired.
I was betting FOX was waiting on making a renew/cancel announcement on this one because they wanted to see how “Gang Related” did, but at this point I figure that one is also dead even before it arrives. I think FOX just has too much stuff already slated for next year that they’re higher on (“Gotham” and such).
Good riddance.
This makes me sad. I really liked this show. FOX suxs.
YES this ticks me off, My husband and i are very choosy on what we watch, maybe an hour a day of TV. This was one of TWO new shows we tried, well i am done with FOX
It was one of the best shows out there too. Very sad.
(BTW: I’m NOT liberal…. I’m not sure why you all are labeling shows. Either you like them or not. sheesh)
Excellent show…. another stupid move by FOX. I wonder who the idiot was who decided to pull the plug on this one. Maybe SCIFI will pick it up. Chef “Ramsey” has 4 different food shows which is total overkill. Simpsons still running (people still watch that?). Oh but let keep “GLEE”, that’s a keeper…. ha
Yes, I actually liked the show, and thought their was a lot of potential for different story lines. I also thought the two leads were excellent, and worked well together. However, most of the other characters were pretty cardboard and lame (both from an acting standpoint and script standpoint).
I don’t watch a ton of tv, and I gave “Almost Human” a chance. I liked it and will be disappointed it won’t be renewed. There was potential.
What is wrong with these people!! First Firefly and now this. Come on!
Fox sucks…and that is my poliet comment.. i will miss Almost Human. – 56 M Calif,