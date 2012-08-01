Fox clarifies status of Ridley Scott returning for ‘Prometheus 2’

Even before “Prometheus” opened in May, we’d been hearing rumbles about work already underway for a sequel to the film. I’d heard that it essentially ended on a cliffhanger, and that design teams had been engaged to work on figuring out the home world of the Engineers as well as some familiar Xenomorphs.
I think it’s safe to call the reaction to the film “mixed” this summer, and as a result, it seemed likely that all those early plans would go unrealized and that we’d never actually see that sequel.
Fox must have been happy with the numbers, though, because according to a report this morning in the Hollywood Reporter, Fox is pushing ahead to develop a sequel with Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace starring. We checked in with Fox, and it’s still very early days on this one. They are indeed reaching out to new writers to try and figure the film out, but they confirm that Ridley Scott is the one steering the direction as they start to develop the movie.
Scott obviously had some big ideas about what he wanted to do with this new series set in the same world as “Alien,” and while many people wanted to heap their irritation about the film on co-screenwriter Damon Lindelof, I think he was absolutely working to satisfy Scott. Scott was the one who finally signed off on the script, so simply replacing Lindelof and Jon Spaihts seems like it will probably result in a very similar film to the first one.
Of course, they could mix it up. This new film could be all about answers. We could well get a film that manages to tie up everything that “Prometheus” introduced. Personally, I think they painted themselves into a very strange corner and it’s going to take some profound narrative convulsions if they hope to make a film that satisfies on a dramatic level.
Then again, I wasn’t a fan of “Prometheus” overall, so they’re not going to be making this sequel for me. I’m sure many of you are excited by today’s news, and it’s safe to say that Ridley Scott’s vision will remain the thing that steers this film. No word yet on a release days, but considering Scott is about to start work on “The Counselor,” working from an original script by Cormac McCarthy, I’m guessing the earliest you’d see a “Prometheus” sequel would be late 2014.
We’ll have more for you as the story develops.
*sigh*
Drew, when are you going to do a second look for The Dark Knight Rises, like you did with Prometheus? That second look deepened your frustrations with the film, like it did with Spider-Man, and I’m curious to read if that will also happen with a movie you embraced first time out (which I feel does have some issues), or if it will deepen your initial reaction again.
Lots of people did like it, so I’m happy for them. I think Prometheus was a nearly complete failure on a dramatic and intellectual level. It distracted me with its absolutely awesome visuals for good chunks of its running time, but the second you think about it in depth it completely turns to shit. I’ll see a sequel, but I won’t be getting excited for it, no matter how chill inducingly awesome the trailer might be.
And yeah, Drew. I’m not trying to be a dick. I say this with nothing but true love for your outstanding work as a film critic: you need to write that goddamn Dark Knight Rises spoiler recap.
Agree totally with that assessment.
yes it was a horrible horrible film..so disappointing and just crappy regardless of your expectations going in.
…Design teams figuring out some familiar Xenomorphs… I really wish they wouldn’t – that thing at the end of Prometheus was horrible. Not a single version has improved on Giger’s original and it can only be ego that makes successive directors (Scott included) think they can better it.
Giger designed the Deacon.
I think it would be amusing to see the space adventures of Fassbender’s-head-in-a-bag. On the other hand, that’s 8 months-1 year of filming and promotion that he could put to better use.
Maybe the second film could open with Rapace’s Liz Shaw waking up from hypersleep just as the Prometheus is entering the orbit of LV-223, and she realizes the events of the preceding movie were nothing but a dream. And then they could try again, but with a script that isn’t flat-out, insultingly stupid.
Seriously, I liked the lead actors, the production design, the effects, and the photography, but the script sank the film like concrete shoes on a stoolie. I understand that Lidelof was taking orders from Scott, but you can still play “connect-the-set-pieces” in a way that makes logical sense.
Has the “Second Look at DK Rises” been abandoned?
I hate to say it, but I think it would be best for Scott to give all of his notes to the writing team and hand this one off to a very capable director.
Scott still makes beautiful movies, but they’re more ambition than substance these days.
I respectfully but completely disagree with you. Let Scott chase his vision no matter how many failures it brings us because eventually he is going to find what it is he’s looking for and achieve what it is he’s been trying to achieve. When that film comes it will be magnificent. No director can make as many films as Scott does and not have a few end up bad. Kingdom of Heaven (Extended Cut) was amazing and I enjoyed all of Body of Lies. Give the man a little faith. I believe he’s earned it.
No this is good news. Again this movie had a lot of flaws that prevented it from becoming a memorable classic of the genre, but the questions it raises are too fascinating and mysterious to dismiss. After it was over I wanted a sequel, but I hope it’ll be the last one that finally connects the dots to the Alien franchise. As long as Ridley gives us the answers I’m good.
How about make a sequel to a movie that actually deserves a sequel. This movie was so awful in so many ways. Bad script, bad directing, bad makeup…. I hated this movie so much.