Fox developing ‘Unthinkable’ miniseries as hour-long TV drama

(CBR) “Unthinkable” is the latest BOOM! Studios series to enter the world of live-action development. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Fox has ordered a put pilot based on the comic by Mark Sable and Julian Totino Tedesco.

Howard Gordon, a “Homeland” executive producer and the former showrunner for “24,” is developing the series with Ben Queen, who wrote “Cars 2” and co-created the Fox series “Drive” with Tim Minear. THR describes the proposed series’ plot as, “the story of the unlikely pairing of a by-the-book FBI agent and a washed up screenwriter who team up to stop a plot to attack the United States that the screenwriter and others concocted in a government sponsored think tank years earlier.”

The comic, a five-issue miniseries, centered on horror writer Alan Ripley. “It”s not just the fate of the world that”s at stake for Ripley,” Sable told CBR News in 2009. “These are his ideas, and whether or not he intended them to be used that way, he feels morally responsible for what he”s unleashed.”

A “put pilot” means the network will pay steep penalties if they don’t air the completed project, and is generally considered a virtual guarantee that the series will be picked up. BOOM! Studios founder and CEO Ross RIchie will serve as an executive producer.

A film adaptation of BOOM! series “2 Guns” has made $85.5 million in worldwide box office since its early August debut. Another BOOM! property, “Day Men,” is currently in development as a feature film at Universal.