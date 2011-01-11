FOX gives ‘Raising Hope’ an early Season 2 renewal

The first 2010 freshman show to get a full-season commitment is also the first freshman show to get picked up for the 2011-2012 season.

FOX announced on Tuesday (January 11) that “Raising Hope” will be back for a second season next fall, as the network continues its attempts to reassert itself in the live-action comedy arena.

“‘Raising Hope’ has emerged as a comedic standout: wickedly smart, hilarious and full of heart,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “Greg Garcia and his great cast have established an appointment show on Tuesday nights this season, and we’re confident it’s just the beginning of great things to come.”

Adds Garcia, “I’m happy that the show is getting another year. But the fact that I’ve been trying to think of a funny quote for the last two hours and this is the best I could come up with makes me a little nervous about Season Two.”

“Raising Hope” returns to FOX with new episodes starting on Tuesday, February 8. The series stars Lucas Neff, Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt, Shannon Woodward, a pair of adorable babies and Cloris Leachman.