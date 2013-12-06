FOX gives ‘Sleepy Hollow’ a 2-hour finale, adjusts ‘The Following’ premiere again

In the third revision of its January schedule in less than six weeks, FOX has fiddled a little with the first season finale of “Sleepy Hollow” and the second season premiere of “The Following.”

Try to contain your surprise.

FOX announced on Friday (December 6) afternoon that “Sleepy Hollow” will now have a two-hour finale airing from 8 to 10 p.m. on Monday, January 20. To make that possible, an encore of “Sleepy Hollow” will now air on January 6 after a new “Almost Human.”

With “Sleepy Hollow” now taking up both hours on the 20th, the time period premiere for “The Following” will now air on Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. following an encore of the actual season premiere, which will air on Sunday the 19th after the NFC Championship Game. [Yes, that post-football showcase was still set aside for “Rake” as of FOX’s October 25 scheduling overhaul, but was handed to “The Following” in FOX’s November 21 scheduling overall.] “Almost Human” will take the 20th and 27th off before returning with a new episode on February 3.

Remarkably, this latest FOX scheduling shift had no implications for FOX’s Tuesday lineup, which is still slated to undergo the same eight or nine permutations the network announced in November.

If you want a few spoilers, the first hour of the “Sleepy Hollow” finale is titled “The Indispensable Man” and finds Ichabod and Abbie learning something shocking from George Washington’s Bible. The second episode, titled “Bad Blood” is much more vague and full of cliches, but FOX teases, “the battle between good and evil comes to an explosive head – sacrifices must be made, worlds collide, loyalties are tested and the town of Sleepy Hollow will never be the same – resulting in a haunting first season finale.”

Get it, y’all? EXPLOSIVE HEAD?!?