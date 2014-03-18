Fox hip-hop drama ‘Empire’ snags Macy Gray

03.18.14

Fox hip-hop drama “Empire” snags Macy Gray
The R&B star will have a recurring role on the Lee Daniels series.

Aaron Paul is apparently interested in joining “Sons of Anarchy”
Creator Kurt Sutter had the former “Breaking Bad” star in mind for a key final season role. And apparently Paul is interested in “making serious stuff happen.”

“Grey's Anatomy” bringing back “Private Practice's” Caterina Scorsone
Derek Shepherd”s younger neurosurgeon sister will return to “Grey”s” at the beginning of May and will remain on the show for the rest of the season.

Judge allows Kim & Kanye to sue YouTube”s co-founder over his leaked proposal video
YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley”s posting of the video, despite a confidentiality agreement, meant that E!”s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” didn”t get an exclusive on the proposal at San Francisco”s AT&T Park.

CBS delays “Taxi-22,” James Gandolfini's “passion project”
CBS picked up the project in January, but the network has been having trouble casting its lead.

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

