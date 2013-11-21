FOX midseason shakeup impacts ‘The Following,’ ‘Brooklyn,’ ‘Glee’ and more

Normal
FOX WINTER PREMIERE AND REVISED TUESDAY INFORMATION
(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)
SUNDAY
Sundays, beginning Jan. 5:
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
Sunday, Jan. 19:
6:00-10:00 PM ET NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Live)
10:00-11:00 PM ET/ THE FOLLOWING (Season Premiere, Night One)
7:00-8:00 PM PT
Sunday, Jan. 26:
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
Sunday, Feb. 2:
6:00-10:30 PM SUPER BOWL XLVIII (Live)
10:30-11:00 PM ET/ NEW GIRL
7:30-8:00 PM PT
11:00-11:30 PM ET/ BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
8:00-8:30 PM ET
Sundays, beginning Feb. 9:
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
***************************
MONDAY
Mondays, beginning Jan. 6:
8:00-9:00 PM ALMOST HUMAN
9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW
Monday, Jan. 20:
8:00-9:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW (Season Finale; Special Time)
9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING (Season Premiere, Night Two)
Mondays, beginning Jan. 27:
8:00-9:00 PM ALMOST HUMAN
9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING
***************************
TUESDAY
Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 7:
8:00-8:30 PM DADS
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT
Tuesday, Jan. 28:
8:00-8:30 PM DADS
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Winter Finale)
Tuesday, Feb. 4:
8:00-8:30 PM DADS
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Encore)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Time Period Premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
8:00-8:30 PM DADS
8:30-9:00 PM DADS
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Special Night)
Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 25:
8:00-9:00 PM GLEE (Spring Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
Tuesday, March 25:
8:00-9:00 PM GLEE
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Season Finale)
Tuesday, April 1:
8:00-9:00 PM GLEE
9:00-9:30 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Spring Premiere, Part One)
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Spring Premiere, Part Two)
Tuesdays, beginning April 8:
8:00-9:00 PM GLEE
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Time Period Premiere)
***************************
WEDNESDAY
Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 15:
8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part One)
***************************
THURSDAY
Thursday, Jan. 16:
8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part Two)
Thursdays, beginning Jan. 23:
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM RAKE (Series Premiere)
***************************
FRIDAY
Fridays, beginning Jan. 10:
8:00-9:00 PM BONES
9:00-9:30 PM RAISING HOPE
9:30-10:00 PM ENLISTED (Series Premiere)
***************************
SATURDAY
Saturdays, beginning Jan. 11:
11:00 PM-Midnight ANIMATION DOMINATION HIGH-DEF, featuring LUCAS BROS. MOVING CO. and GOLAN THE INSATIABLE
So, comparing with last year, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is Raising Hope and Dads is Ben & Kate?
Seems Enlisted is getting shafted too. Would have figured the Tuesday merry go round would have at least given them a opening to air then rather than die on Friday nights.
Do you think enlisted eventually premieres on non Friday?
I think FOX has had enough time and cause to reconsider that scheduling and yet they haven’t. With all of those Tuesday moves, if NONE of them included “Enlisted” and none of them include attempting to do anything to protect “Raising Hope,” I’m assuming “Enlisted” is going where FOX says it is.
In fact, I’m assuming FOX is done tinkering. Totally done.
Tee-hee. I couldn’t type that with a straight face.
-Daniel
I had a “wackiness tart” earlier today. Delicious.
I’ll fix that. But I would also like a wackiness tart…
-Daniel
So they give a big boost to an already established hit and not to the promising new show they’re trying to turn into a hit? Huh?
Giving “The Mindy Project” the “New Girl” lead-in instead of “Enlisted” makes no sense. We already know Mindy’s ratings and they’re not good.
And keeping “Bones” on Fridays? Really? I’m sure it would do better than “Glee” on Tuesdays!