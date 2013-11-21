FOX midseason shakeup impacts ‘The Following,’ ‘Brooklyn,’ ‘Glee’ and more

Remember that list of midseason scheduling moves that FOX announced back on October 25? Less than a month has passed, but on Thursday (November 21) afternoon, FOX issued a revised midseason schedule that renders much from previous editions obsolete.

FOX’s new midseason schedule features good news for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” bad news for “Dads” and “The Mindy Project” and entirely too much news for anybody attempting to keep track of FOX’s suddenly protean Tuesday lineup.

After a low-rated fall in which schedule stability was one of the few bright spots (and quality for 3/4th of the shows), the spring features an almost incalculable assortment of Tuesday lineups. The wackiness starts on January 28, with the winter finale of “The Mindy Project.” The following week, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” moves to the 9:30 slot with a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” encore airing at 8:30. The week after that, on February 11, FOX will air a double-dose of “Dads” and then “Dads” will vanish. [“Dads” will still have episodes in the can. It’s unclear what will happen to them.] On February 18, “American Idol” will air a two-hour episode. And then starting on February 25, “Glee” will move into the 8 p.m. slot.

So that’s five consecutive Tuesdays with a different lineup. From February 25 through March 25, Tuesdays will remain steady, with March 25 serving as the season finale for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The week after that, “The Mindy Project” returns with two new episodes in the 9 p.m. hour and then “Mindy” is back at 9:30 starting the following week.

That’s bonkers.

To sum up: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” gets a boost, finally airing after a show that isn’t “Dads,” but it also gets a somewhat early finale. “The Mindy Project” goes off the air early so that FOX can see if it can get a better performance out of that time period, but at least FOX is saying when it’s returning. And avoid FOX in the 8 p.m. hour on February 11.

The other changes are much smaller.

While “Sleepy Hollow” will still have its season finale on Monday, January 20, leading into “The Following,” that night will no longer be the season premiere for “The Following.” It will still be the time period return for “The Following,” but the Kevin Bacon drama will now get its season premiere after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 19.

That means that poor “Rake” is out of luck and won’t get that massive post-football sampling, but will still premiere on January 23 after “American Idol.”

I guess that’s it for the changes. It amounts to lots and lots and lots of micromanaging on Tuesday and “Rake” getting hosed out of a lot of eyeballs, unless “Idol” happens to bounce back in a dramatic way, in which case “Rake” will be fine.

Since there’s absolutely zero chance that you’ll be able to retain those Tuesday dates, here’s FOX’s new schedule in lengthy list form.