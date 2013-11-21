FOX midseason shakeup impacts ‘The Following,’ ‘Brooklyn,’ ‘Glee’ and more

11.21.13 5 years ago 6 Comments
Remember that list of midseason scheduling moves that FOX announced back on October 25? Less than a month has passed, but on Thursday (November 21) afternoon, FOX issued a revised midseason schedule that renders much from previous editions obsolete.
FOX’s new midseason schedule features good news for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” bad news for “Dads” and “The Mindy Project” and entirely too much news for anybody attempting to keep track of FOX’s suddenly protean Tuesday lineup.
After a low-rated fall in which schedule stability was one of the few bright spots (and quality for 3/4th of the shows), the spring features an almost incalculable assortment of Tuesday lineups. The wackiness starts on January 28, with the winter finale of “The Mindy Project.” The following week, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” moves to the 9:30 slot with a “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” encore airing at 8:30. The week after that, on February 11, FOX will air a double-dose of “Dads” and then “Dads” will vanish. [“Dads” will still have episodes in the can. It’s unclear what will happen to them.] On February 18, “American Idol” will air a two-hour episode. And then starting on February 25, “Glee” will move into the 8 p.m. slot. 
So that’s five consecutive Tuesdays with a different lineup. From February 25 through March 25, Tuesdays will remain steady, with March 25 serving as the season finale for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The week after that, “The Mindy Project” returns with two new episodes in the 9 p.m. hour and then “Mindy” is back at 9:30 starting the following week.
That’s bonkers.
To sum up: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” gets a boost, finally airing after a show that isn’t “Dads,” but it also gets a somewhat early finale. “The Mindy Project” goes off the air early so that FOX can see if it can get a better performance out of that time period, but at least FOX is saying when it’s returning. And avoid FOX in the 8 p.m. hour on February 11.
The other changes are much smaller. 
While “Sleepy Hollow” will still have its season finale on Monday, January 20, leading into “The Following,” that night will no longer be the season premiere for “The Following.” It will still be the time period return for “The Following,” but the Kevin Bacon drama will now get its season premiere after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 19.
That means that poor “Rake” is out of luck and won’t get that massive post-football sampling, but will still premiere on January 23 after “American Idol.”
I guess that’s it for the changes. It amounts to lots and lots and lots of micromanaging on Tuesday and “Rake” getting hosed out of a lot of eyeballs, unless “Idol” happens to bounce back in a dramatic way, in which case “Rake” will be fine.
Since there’s absolutely zero chance that you’ll be able to retain those Tuesday dates, here’s FOX’s new schedule in lengthy list form.

FOX WINTER PREMIERE AND REVISED TUESDAY INFORMATION

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

 

SUNDAY

Sundays, beginning Jan. 5:

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD

 

Sunday, Jan. 19:

6:00-10:00 PM ET NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Live)

10:00-11:00 PM ET/ THE FOLLOWING (Season Premiere, Night One)

7:00-8:00 PM PT

 

Sunday, Jan. 26:

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD

 

Sunday, Feb. 2:

6:00-10:30 PM SUPER BOWL XLVIII (Live)

10:30-11:00 PM ET/ NEW GIRL

7:30-8:00 PM PT

11:00-11:30 PM ET/ BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

8:00-8:30 PM ET

 

Sundays, beginning Feb. 9:

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD

 

***************************

 

MONDAY

Mondays, beginning Jan. 6:

8:00-9:00 PM ALMOST HUMAN

9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW


Monday, Jan. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW (Season Finale; Special Time)

9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING (Season Premiere, Night Two)

 

Mondays, beginning Jan. 27:

8:00-9:00 PM ALMOST HUMAN

9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING

 

***************************

TUESDAY

Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 7:

8:00-8:30 PM DADS

8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT

 

Tuesday, Jan. 28:

8:00-8:30 PM DADS

8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Winter Finale)

 

Tuesday, Feb. 4:

8:00-8:30 PM DADS

8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Encore)

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Time Period Premiere)

 

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

8:00-8:30 PM DADS

8:30-9:00 PM DADS

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

 

Tuesday, Feb. 18:

8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Special Night)

 

Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 25:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE (Spring Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

 

Tuesday, March 25:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Season Finale)

 

Tuesday, April 1:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE

9:00-9:30 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Spring Premiere, Part One)

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Spring Premiere, Part Two)

 

Tuesdays, beginning April 8:

8:00-9:00 PM GLEE

9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL

9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Time Period Premiere)

 

 

***************************

 

WEDNESDAY

Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 15:

8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part One)

 

***************************

 

THURSDAY

Thursday, Jan. 16:

8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part Two)

 

Thursdays, beginning Jan. 23:

8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM RAKE (Series Premiere)

 

***************************

 

FRIDAY

Fridays, beginning Jan. 10:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES

9:00-9:30 PM RAISING HOPE

9:30-10:00 PM ENLISTED (Series Premiere)

 

***************************

 

SATURDAY

Saturdays, beginning Jan. 11:

11:00 PM-Midnight ANIMATION DOMINATION HIGH-DEF, featuring LUCAS BROS. MOVING CO. and GOLAN THE INSATIABLE

