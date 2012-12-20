FOX officially renews ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ for Season 10

The news was floating around on Wednesday, but on Thursday (December 20) morning, FOX officially renewed the summer favorite “So You Think You Can Dance” for a 10th installment.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the amazing work that Nigel [Lythgoe] and the entire ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ team has done over the past nine seasons,” blurbs FOX Reality Guru Mike Darnell. “This show is truly one of the most compelling series on television and I can’t wait to bring it back for Season 10.”

“So You Think You Can Dance” has set auditions for Friday, January 18 in Austin, Monday, Feb. 11 in Detroit, Feb. 21 in Boston, March 14 in Memphis and March 22 in Los Angeles.

As usual, auditions will be open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents between the ages of 18 and 30.

In case you’ve forgotten, last season say “So You Think You Can Dance” drop from two nights per week to one and saw the show honor a Favorite Male Dancer and Favorite Female Dancer for the first time, with Eliana Girard and Chehon Wespi-Tschopp winning.

The series, which has picked up 28 Emmy nominations, including consecutive nods for Outstanding Reality-Competition Series and Outstanding Host for Reality or Reality-Competition Series for Cat Deeley, topped its time period among adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and teens.