FOX orders additional episodes of Howie Mandel’s ‘Mobbed’

04.02.11 7 years ago

After its successful debut Thursday night, FOX has ordered up eight more episodes of unscripted show “Mobbed,” hosted by Howie Mandel.
 
“‘Mobbed’ exceeded our expectations in every way last night,” said FOX executive Mike Darnell in a press release. “The show clearly connected with viewers, and we look forward to working with Howie and his team as they travel across the country to capture more of the shocking surprises, grand-scale performances and extraordinarily heartfelt moments featured in the first episode.”

In “Mobbed,” Mandel travels the U.S. and meets up with people who plan and execute large-scale surprises — revealing a pregnancy, a soldier returning home, and the like — for their friends and families. Mandel also acts as executive producer.
 
“Doing this project was a huge undertaking – it was like doing television without a net,” said Mandel. “And I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that FOX is giving us an opportunity to keep pushing the envelope.”
 
 

 

Around The Web

TAGSMOBBED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP