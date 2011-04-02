FOX orders additional episodes of Howie Mandel’s ‘Mobbed’

After its successful debut Thursday night, FOX has ordered up eight more episodes of unscripted show “Mobbed,” hosted by Howie Mandel.



“‘Mobbed’ exceeded our expectations in every way last night,” said FOX executive Mike Darnell in a press release. “The show clearly connected with viewers, and we look forward to working with Howie and his team as they travel across the country to capture more of the shocking surprises, grand-scale performances and extraordinarily heartfelt moments featured in the first episode.”

In “Mobbed,” Mandel travels the U.S. and meets up with people who plan and execute large-scale surprises — revealing a pregnancy, a soldier returning home, and the like — for their friends and families. Mandel also acts as executive producer.



“Doing this project was a huge undertaking – it was like doing television without a net,” said Mandel. “And I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that FOX is giving us an opportunity to keep pushing the envelope.”



